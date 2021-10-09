‘Hanna’ Faces Ray Liotta’s ‘Menacing’ New Adversary in Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Amazon Prime Video unveiled a first look at Hanna‘s upcoming third season during the show’s New York Comic Con panel.

Stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Dermot Mulroney, Mireille Enos, series newbie Ray Liotta, Adam Bessa, and executive producer Tom Coan came together for the special presentation and shared the first revealing teaser trailer for Season 3. Set to arrive with all six hour-long episodes on Wednesday, November 24, Hanna continues to follow the journey of Creed-Miles’ titular character.

Created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin, Hanna has devised a secret plan to destroy Utrax from inside in an attempt to escape its grasp. Helping Hanna along the way is former nemesis and ex-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Enos).

Together, they’ve coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Mulroney) into aiding in their mission. But in Season 3, when Hanna’s fellow assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), begin to notice something is off, it could jeopardize everything she’s been working towards.

Liotta joins the action in the third season as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who holds unparalleled power. Evans sees himself as a visionary and patriot who will do whatever it takes to protect his country.

During the panel presentation, Coan teased Liotta’s character, detailing, “He is menacing and dangerous and complicated, and that’s one of the powers he brings to the screen every time.”

Catch a first look at the Goodfellas star and all of the drama going down between Hanna and her adversaries in the trailer above.

Hanna, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Amazon Prime Video