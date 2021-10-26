What’s Coming to Amazon in November 2021

The Wheel of Time

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of sweet treats cooking for its subscribers as they head into the month of November.

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of the streamer’s highly anticipated fantasy drama The Wheel of Time or excited to return to the world of Hanna for Season 3, there’s something for everyone. And catch up with Judge Judy Sheindlin with IMDb TV’s Judy Justice.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the latest arrivals coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV this November:

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

November 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck on You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)

Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

November 5

*The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

*Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

*Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 12

*Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

*Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 16

Beginners (2011)

November 19

*Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 20

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

November 24

*Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

*Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)

November 26

*Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 29

*Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

November 1

*Judy Justice – IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

12 Years a Slave (2013)

48 Hrs. (1982)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Divergent (2014)

Drive (2011)

Due Date (2010)

EuroTrip (2004)

Feliz Navidad (2006)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Holy Man (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

In Search of Santa (2004)

Jingle Bells (1999)

Midway (2019)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

My Adventures with Santa (2019)

O’ Christmas Tree (1999)

People Like Us (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Southpaw (2015)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Other Woman (2014)

Tin Cup (1996)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

See Also What’s Coming to Amazon in October 2021 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' 'Bingo Hell,' and more titles are coming to the streamer this month.

November 11

Goosebumps (2015)

November 12

Fruitvale Station (2013)

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

November 18

Nine (2009)