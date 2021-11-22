The ‘Hanna’ Cast on the Final Fight to Take Down Evil From the Inside (VIDEO)

Action thriller Hanna’s third and final season wraps up the gripping story of a secret US government program that breeds and trains female assassins. One of those young women, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), and her foe-turned-friend, ex-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), have seen the true evil of the organization — and in this installment, fight to take it down from the inside.

But first, they have to truly trust each other, which doesn’t come easily, as Enos tells us, “They built their whole lives on not trusting people.”

Hanna stays undercover partly thanks to the fact that she and Marissa are blackmailing program administrator John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney). “He’s being coerced to bring down this program he’s worked so hard on for decades. He’s in a pickle,” Mulroney says.

More dangerous than “company man” Carmichael ever was, is his higher-up, a sinister and mysterious new character Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta). “He really believes what he is doing is right,” Liotta says. That sureness leads him to do some vile and sadistic things to ensure the assassinations go forward as planned.

Evan’s power and determination, coupled with the growing suspicion of Hanna from her peers, fellow assassins Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl) makes this one wild ride to the finish line.

Hanna, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Prime Video