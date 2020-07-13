'Hanna' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

If you've already made your way through the just-released episodes of Hanna, you're in luck.

Amazon Studios announced it has renewed the thrilling action drama for a third season, just 10 days after its second launched.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” executive producer and writer David Farr said in a statement. "When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?"

"I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision," he continued. "I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

"David continues to deliver a series that's elevated and action-packed, with twists you won't see coming and characters you really care about," Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, added. "We're very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna."

The drama began by following Creed-Miles' titular character as she evaded a sinister government agency and sought to discover the truth behind who she is.

Heading into Season 2, Hanna knew she wasn't the only young woman with the skill and training to come from the Utrax program. In the second season, she risks her freedom to rescue friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from Utrax's new facility, The Meadows, run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh). Luckily, she has the help of her former nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Enos).

Farr, who also directed two episodes of Season 2, will write Season 3. Joining him as executive producers are Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Scott Nemes. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios.

Hanna, Seasons 1-2, Streaming Now, Amazon Prime Video