‘Hanna’ Will End With Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

After these next six episodes of Hanna Season 3, the titular character’s (Esmé Creed-Miles) story will be over on Prime Video.

The drama is ending with the upcoming season, which showrunner David Farr explained to Entertainment Weekly “was always the intention, to be honest. If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”

By ending the story the way he wants, Farr is doing something he hopes other series will do more frequently going forward. “I believe that television should be brave enough to have fully shaped dramas,” he added. “I think it’s something that we’re beginning to appreciate more and more. I think some shows, of course, are deliberately endlessly running, and that’s fine, but I think there’s a pleasure in actually having an arc that you obey and observe.”

The third season of Hanna — all six episodes drop on Wednesday, November 24 — will include the extraordinary young woman’s journey after she was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. But now, she’s secretly trying to destroy that organization from the inside and free herself.

Fortunately, she has help. First, there’s her former nemesis, ex-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Then there’s high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney), whom they’ve forced to aid them. But there will be some challenges as well: Other young assassins (Áine Rose Daly’s Sandy and Gianna Kiehl’s Jules) and new foes begin to suspect Hanna’s plot.

But, Prime Video teases, “as Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.”

Hanna, Third and Final Season, Wednesday, November 24, Prime Video