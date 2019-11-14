‘Arrow,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ & 8 More TV Spinoffs in the Works (PHOTOS)
Some of your favorite shows might be ending soon, but the worlds they created will live on.
The TV lineup is already full of spinoffs — just look at the Arrowverse, NCISes, ABC comedies, and others — but there are quite a few more in development. And while you may have to say goodbye to shows like Arrow, The 100, Power, and more this season, it’s not necessarily a farewell for all the characters or at least the universe they live in.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the spinoffs currently in development.