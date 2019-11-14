‘Arrow,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ & 8 More TV Spinoffs in the Works (PHOTOS)

Just as it was reported that HBO wouldn’t be moving forward with one Game of Thrones prequel, another, House of the Dragon, was ordered to series . The spinoff is set 300 years before the original series and focuses on House Targaryen.

A spinoff starring Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance), Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake), and Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak) is in development . A backdoor pilot for Green Arrow & the Canaries will air in the final season.

The CW drama may be ending this year, but fans may get a prequel spinoff . The backdoor pilot for it would air in the final season, and it is set to explore what life was like for the survivors on the ground 97 years before the original series.

A series following Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane — introduced on Supergirl and seen in Arrowverse crossovers, including the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” — is in development at The CW . It would follow the two as they “deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

While the ABC comedy is ending with its current sixth season , the franchise may live on in Magic Motor Inn (working title). The Indian family at the center of the potential spinoff will be introduced in an upcoming episode of Fresh Off the Boat — the daughter is one of Eddie’s classmates.

HGTV has ordered Home Town Rescue, a new event series in which Ben and Erin Napier mobilize members of a community to renovate homes in the town and upgrade public spaces. The six-episode series will premiere in 2021.

The spinoff, with a working title of Kamp Koral, was ordered by Nickelodeon in June and sees 10-year-old SpongeBob at sleep-away camp.

There is a spinoff of Will Smith’s 1990s comedy in development through his and Jada Pinkett Smith’s company, Westbrook Inc., according to The Hollywood Reporter .

A spinoff starring Mary J. Blige in the same world of the Starz hit series is already in production, and there could be others coming as well .

The new streaming service HBO Max has ordered this musical series inspired by and reimagining the 1978 film Grease. It will feature some characters people know and introduce new ones. It will be set in the 1950s and include original songs.

Some of your favorite shows might be ending soon, but the worlds they created will live on.

The TV lineup is already full of spinoffs — just look at the Arrowverse, NCISes, ABC comedies, and others — but there are quite a few more in development. And while you may have to say goodbye to shows like Arrow, The 100, Power, and more this season, it’s not necessarily a farewell for all the characters or at least the universe they live in.

