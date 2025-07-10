The nominees for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are out. Along with a bevy of deserving performers who turned in dramatic and stellar work in 2024, there are also some shocking omissions. Soap fans are, as the British say, “gobsmacked” over the fact that many stars didn’t make the cut on this year’s ballot.

Here’s who TV Insider thinks were overlooked from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless. (Note: New CBS soap Beyond the Gates was not eligible for this year’s awards as it honors work broadcast in 2024 – BTG debuted in February 2025.)

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on Friday, October 17 in Pasadena, Calif.