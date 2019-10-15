'Grease: Rydell High': HBO Max Orders Musical Spinoff Series

HBO Max is adding another title to its growing roster of originals with the musical spinoff series Grease: Rydell High.

Inspired by the 1978 Golden Globe-nominated film Grease, this new series is set around the world of Rydell High. Reimagining the global hit, Grease: Rydell High will reintroduce you to some characters you know as well as a slew of fresh faces.

The story will be set once again in the 1950s, and will feature tunes of the time as well as some new original songs. Among the topics covered in this musical project are the peer pressures associated with high school, the horrors of puberty, the unpredictable nature of life in middle America and more that musical fanatics are sure to love.

"Grease is an iconic pop-culture phenomenon that works for every generation, and I'm thrilled that our friends at Paramount were excited about the idea of opening up the show and putting it on a larger canvas for a weekly series," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

"This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock 'n' roll musical. It's Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy, and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs," Aubrey added.

Meanwhile, Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television, said "Grease is one of the most beloved Paramount titles and it's a thrill to be re-imagining it for today's audience with our good friends at Temple Hill and Picturestart. When Bob Greenblatt called about bringing it to television, we knew we would be in the perfect hands because of our great working relationship with HBO Max and Bob's genuine passion for musicals and Grease in particular."

Executive producers include Picturestart and Temple Hill with Paramount Television producing. Stay tuned for more details as HBO Max's spring launch approaches.

