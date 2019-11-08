'Fresh Off the Boat' Canceled at ABC After 6 Seasons

An ABC comedy's days are numbered.

The sixth season of the groundbreaking Fresh Off the Boat will be its last, the network announced Friday. The hour-long series finale will air Friday, February 21.

"We couldn't be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. "The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn't been done in two decades."

"The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television," Burke continued. "We'll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons."

"I'm so proud of the show and what we've accomplished over the past six seasons," series creator Khan said. "Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, 'And if you don't know, now you know.'"

The half-hour comedy is inspired by Eddie Huang's memoir and stars Park, Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp, and Ray Wise.

This news comes soon after ABC gave full-season orders for comedies American Housewife and Bless This Mess. The network had also previously ordered additional episodes of The Rookie, Stumptown, and mixed-ish.

Fresh Off the Boat, Fridays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC