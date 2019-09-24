Julianna Harkavy, Kat McNamara & Katie Cassidy to Star in Female-Led 'Arrow' Spinoff

Fighting a Crisis won't be Oliver Queen's only objective this season.

The CW has just confirmed that there is a potential new Arrowverse entry in development from Warner Bros. TV featuring Katie Cassidy's Laurel Lance, Julianna Harkavy's Dinah Drake, and Katherine McNamara's Mia Smoak.

Set to be tested as a backdoor pilot that will air as an episode of Arrow during the show's upcoming final season, the series would obviously need to take place in the future, where an older Dinah has already teamed with the adult daughter of Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), as well as Ollie's son William (Ben Lewis) and Diggle's adopted son, Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones).

There was also a 2040 flashforward at the end of the "Lost Canary" episode that saw the rehabilitated Earth-Two Laurel rescuing Mia during an alley ambush with a pair of hooded Canaries. Clearly the future is female.

So is this the Arrowverse's latest twist on Birds of Prey? Or are they building an original superteam akin to the Legends of Tomorrow? Either way, we are so down for this idea and already have a wish list of other characters that need to come aboard that we will be sending to executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, and Oscar Balderrama. And it begins with Mia's mama!

Who are yours? Let us know in the comments.