'The 100' Prequel Spinoff in the Works at The CW

There are only be 16 episodes left of The 100, but fans may not have to say goodbye to that world quite so soon.

A prequel spinoff is in the works at The CW, and a backdoor pilot, written by executive producer and showrunner Jason Rothenberg, will air as part of the seventh season, Deadline reports.

It will take place 97 years prior to The 100, beginning with the nuclear apocalypse that wiped out most of humanity on Earth. The prequel will center on "a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before."

The potential of a spinoff was brought up at the WonderCon panel earlier this year, and Richard Harmon revealed what he wanted to see: "The beginning of the spinoff is the first bomb going off and then people become the Grounders, people survive, them dealing with everything." Rothenberg shared that they "may be working on something," but he couldn't talk about it.

The 100 is coming to an end with the upcoming seventh season and with Episode 100, which Rothenberg told TV Insider is "an oddly symmetrical milestone." "It's time, you know?" He said of the end of the series. "I want to go out while people still want more and while we're still telling the story well and not feeling like we're repeating ourselves too much."

So, fans may miss The 100, but they may be getting a new take on the world they'll have gotten to know for seven years.

The 100, Seventh and Final Season, 2020, The CW