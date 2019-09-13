'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series About House Targaryen Near Pilot Order at HBO

A second Game of Thrones spinoff series from author and original series co-executive producer George R. R. Martin is close to getting a pilot green light at HBO.

Following the staggering success of the flagship show, the premium channel is going to continue down the path paved by Thrones with this Targaryen-centric series, according to Deadline.

Reportedly inspired by his recent book, Blood & Fire, Martin's latest TV venture is a joint project with Colony's Ryan Condal. The story follows the much talked about downfall of the Targaryen family.

Set 300 years prior to the action of the original series, this adaptation would follow Aegon the Conquerer — creator of the Iron Throne — and the predecessors of his house who tried to maintain control over the Seven Kingdoms. The events will supposedly converge with the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

As fans of the first HBO series know, Targaryens were few and far between and the only known ancestors seen in Thrones were Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

George R.R. Martin's possible green light stems from a concept originally worked on by Thrones EP and writer Bryan Cogman.

Martin teased the prequel series back in May on his blog when he wrote, "We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development." He claimed three of the ideas would be moving forward including the Naomi Watts-starring prequel that remains untitled at this time.

The premise of this latest prequel series should have been expected considering Martin went on to say, "What are [the pilots] about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories."

Not much else has been revealed, but it seems like fans haven't seen the last of those fiery Targaryens. Stay tuned for more news on the project as it arises.