2025 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Y&R’ Leads in Major Categories — See List of Nominees
The first handful of nominees for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards have been revealed. A small collection of categories were announced on entertainment news programs Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra during primetime on Wednesday, July 9, with two more categories to be revealed at 11/10c on E! News. The remaining category nominations will be announced tomorrow, July 10, at 12/11c.
For now, fans can find out which of their favorite daytime programs were nominated in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Culinary Instructional Series, lead actor and actress, Lifestyle Program, and Instructional/How-to Series categories in the list below.
Viewers should note that CBS’ newest daytime soap opera, Beyond the Gates, was not eligible for Daytime Emmy this year. It will be eligible for the next competition cycle, having premiered in 2025. The nominations window for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards is the 2024 calendar year, January 1 to December 31, 2024.
The default nominee target for each category is five nominees and one winner. However, there are some categories (notably, Daytime Drama Program) where the number of nominees is fewer. According to National Awards Committee guidelines, in any category where there are fewer than ten submissions, no more than 50% of submitted entries may be nominated. This is a longstanding rule that the National Awards Committee is enforcing across all competitions to ensure the integrity of NATAS competitions and maintain the reputation of excellence for nominees.
The Daytime Emmys will take place in October on CBS. See the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees below.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Days of our Lives — Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS (Sony Pictures Television)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital — ABC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital — ABC
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital — ABC
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Be My Guest With Ina Garten — Food Network (Pacific Productions)
Delicious Miss Brown — Food Network (FRANK.)
Emeril Cooks — Roku (Marquee Brands)
Lidia’s Kitchen — PBS (Tavola Productions)
Selena + Restaurant — Food Network (July Moon Productions | Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation)
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
George to the Rescue — NBC
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix (Tremolo Productions)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward — NBC (Hearst Media Production Group)
Homegrown — Magnolia Network (Eclipse Creative)
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix (Netflix | OPS | The Vogt Foundation)
Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program
Dime Como Hacerlo — Roku (This Old House Productions)
The Fixers — BYUtv
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse — Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)
Going Home With Tyler Cameron — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | High Noon Entertainment)
Married to Real Estate – HGTV
Martha Gardens — Roku (Marquee Brands)
2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, October 2025, CBS