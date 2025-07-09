2025 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Y&R’ Leads in Major Categories — See List of Nominees

The first handful of nominees for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards have been revealed. A small collection of categories were announced on entertainment news programs Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra during primetime on Wednesday, July 9, with two more categories to be revealed at 11/10c on E! News. The remaining category nominations will be announced tomorrow, July 10, at 12/11c.

For now, fans can find out which of their favorite daytime programs were nominated in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Culinary Instructional Series, lead actor and actress, Lifestyle Program, and Instructional/How-to Series categories in the list below.

Viewers should note that CBS’ newest daytime soap opera, Beyond the Gates, was not eligible for Daytime Emmy this year. It will be eligible for the next competition cycle, having premiered in 2025. The nominations window for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards is the 2024 calendar year, January 1 to December 31, 2024.

The default nominee target for each category is five nominees and one winner. However, there are some categories (notably, Daytime Drama Program) where the number of nominees is fewer. According to National Awards Committee guidelines, in any category where there are fewer than ten submissions, no more than 50% of submitted entries may be nominated. This is a longstanding rule that the National Awards Committee is enforcing across all competitions to ensure the integrity of NATAS competitions and maintain the reputation of excellence for nominees.

The Daytime Emmys will take place in October on CBS. See the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees below.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program