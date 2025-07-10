Bobby Berk Is Getting His Own HGTV Series Amid Recent Cancellations

As fans say goodbye to several HGTV shows, they will soon be saying hello to a brand new series.

Bobby Berk will return to the network later this year as the host of Junk or Jackpot? (working title). Executive produced by John Cena, the six-episode series will follow Berk as he helps collectors uncover the true value of their unique possessions.

“From an overwhelming stash of superhero figurines to cramped spaces stuffed with rare puppets and dolls and miniature sets that leave no room for actual, life-size furniture – these homes are begging for professional help, and the collectors must decide whether they are willing to sell some of their items to pay for the much-needed renovation,” reads the show’s description.

The logline continues, “With a combination of humor, compassion and a celebration of the passionate collector in all of us, Bobby will support the homeowners through the process of sorting through, appraising and letting go of their stockpile, discovering the ‘found money’ along the way to achieving their dream makeover.”

Berk described collecting as a “personal pastime that brings joy and inspiration” in a Thursday, July 10, press release statement. “But it’s easy to get carried away which can negatively impact your living conditions,” he added. “I’m excited to help passionate people sift through their cherished items and give them reimagined spaces that will best honor what they hold dear.”

In a statement of his own, Cena added, “The idea for Junk or Jackpot? was born out of a conversation I had with friends. People often wonder if their collections are trash or treasure, and this show will help them find out.”

The show will be produced by 44 Blue Productions for HGTv, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Berk previously teased the new project in a Wednesday, July 9, Instagram post. “Me because there’s some really exciting news I get to share with you guys and I can’t tell you yet…” he captioned a video of himself crossing his arms and making excited facial expressions.

The announcement comes on the heels of several HGTV show cancellations. News broke last month that Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer would not be returning for new seasons. On Friday, July 4, Alison Victoria revealed that Battle on the Beach had also gotten the axe after four seasons.

Berk’s new show also follows news that his former show Queer Eye will end with its 10th season on Netflix. Berk — who previously appeared on HGTV‘s Rock the Block — starred on the first eight seasons of the makeover series before he was placed with fellow HGTV star Jeremiah Brent for Season 9.

