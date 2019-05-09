'Power' Is Ending With Season 6, But Starz Is Expanding the Series' Universe

Power is coming to an end, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to say goodbye to your favorite characters.

Starz announced Thursday that Season 6, premiering Sunday, August 25, will be the series' last and it'll be super-sized, consisting of 15 episodes. The previous four seasons had 10 episodes each. (Season 1 only had eight.)

But don't worry, because "The Final Betrayal" is just the end of one part of the story.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz, said in a statement. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe."

Kemp revealed that means continuing to follow the stories of some of the characters after the series ends. "But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original," the executive producer teased.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will make his directorial debut with the third episode of the final season. Emmy-winner Anthony Hemingway, who directed the first two episodes of the series, will helm the finale.

"The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand," Jackson said. "I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show."

Power premiered on Starz in 2014. The final season stars Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani "La La" Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen, and Mike Dopud.

Power, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 25, Starz