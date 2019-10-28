It's Bird, It's a Plane! It's 'Superman & Lois' in Development at The CW

There's no cape fear at The CW, which has finally given the fans what they have been clamoring for ever since Tyler Hoechlin suited up as Superman: His own show!

Tentatively titled Superman & Lois, the in-development project would see Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) reprising their Arrowverse roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, which they have already brought to Supergirl and the current production of this year's Crisis crossover.

Following his debut as Kal-El back in 2016, Hoechlin garnered glowing reviews for his take on the role, instantly triggering online pleas for him to headline a standalone Superman show. But of course, no Man of Steel stands alone, so it's fitting he's share top-billing with Tulloch's tenacious Lane.

Per The CW's statement, the world’s most famous superhero and the Daily Planet's iconic journalist "will deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society" in the one-hour series from writer and executive producer Todd Helbing (The Flash) and the DC Comics-to-TV dream team of Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

Unlike the confirmed backdoor pilots for Arrow and The 100, this one is simply in development and the script phase, as of now. However, having the two leads already attached — and the fact that Warner Bros has OK'd a TV show based on one of its tentpole cinematic superheroes — s a good sign.

Should it be picked up, Superman & Lois would represent the third entry into the Arrowverse's Next Wave, alongside the just-launched Batwoman and the aforementioned Green Arrow & the Canaries starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy.

It will also immediately inspire a flood of "cast so-and-so from Smallville!" tweets, so just be ready.