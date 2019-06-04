TV News Roundup: 'Spongebob' Spinoff, 'Punk'd' Revived, 'Killjoys' Teaser & More
Spongebob Heads to Kamp Koral
Punk'd and Singled Out Get the Revival Treatment
Is There Hope of Seeing Netflix's Marvel Superheroes Again?
The streaming service has now axed all of its Marvel shows, but just like their Avengers counterparts, these heroes may be primed for a comeback.
Killjoys Final Season Premiere Date Revealed
The final season of Syfy's Killjoys is around the corner as the network unveiled its premiere date in a newly released promo. Watch as the show's beloved bounty hunters take action one last time in the teaser above and check out the premiere on Friday, July 19 at 10/9c.
Krysten Ritter Responds to Netflix Canceling 'Jessica Jones'
Plus, Jon Bernthal from Marvel's 'The Punisher' sounded off on his series being axed.
Krysten Ritter Takes Control of Jessica Jones
Ahead of the final season premiere of Marvel's Jessica Jones, star Krysten Ritter is going behind the camera to direct in a new the featurette. In the clip above, find out what Ritter has to say about taking on the new gig, and hear her costars' praise for a job well done. The series returns with new episodes Friday, June 14 on Netflix.