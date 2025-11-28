All the Shows We Already Know Are Ending in 2026

Another new year is about to begin, and you know what that means: a whole slate of shows returning and premiering, but also some of your favorites might be saying goodbye. In fact, with still a month to go in 2025, we already know a dozen who will be bidding farewell in the coming months.

The biggest shock has to be The Late Show With Stephen Colbert being canceled, and even with almost a year to get used to the idea, it will still be hard to say goodbye in May. There are some scripted favorites, like All American on The CW, The Boys on Prime Video, and, of course, the love story of Outlander on Starz that have become TV staples that have final seasons coming up. It’s even going to be hard to say goodbye to those with shows in the same franchise still coming/airing, including Power and The Neighborhood.

Below, we take a look at all the show we already know are ending. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it as more (and more details) are announced.