All the Shows We Already Know Are Ending in 2026

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.; Starz; Prime Video

Another new year is about to begin, and you know what that means: a whole slate of shows returning and premiering, but also some of your favorites might be saying goodbye. In fact, with still a month to go in 2025, we already know a dozen who will be bidding farewell in the coming months.

The biggest shock has to be The Late Show With Stephen Colbert being canceled, and even with almost a year to get used to the idea, it will still be hard to say goodbye in May. There are some scripted favorites, like All American on The CW, The Boys on Prime Video, and, of course, the love story of Outlander on Starz that have become TV staples that have final seasons coming up. It’s even going to be hard to say goodbye to those with shows in the same franchise still coming/airing, including Power and The Neighborhood.

Below, we take a look at all the show we already know are ending. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it as more (and more details) are announced.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan and Isaac Keys Diamond in 'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Power, Powder, Respect'
STARZ

Power Book IV: Force (Starz)

Season: 3

Date: January 9, 2026

The Power universe does keep expanding, but his iteration will be ending.

“I feel like we’re coming up with a story that will end this show, Force, and sort of posit us into a new one,” showrunner Gary Lennon told TV Insider ahead of the premiere. “I think the audience will be very satiated in their appetite with the stories we’re delivering this season.”

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in 'Outlander' Season 7 Episode 15 - 'Written in My Own Heart's Blood'
Robert Wilson / Starz

Outlander (Starz)

Season: 8

Date: March 6, 2026

The time-travel romance series is set to end with its upcoming eighth season.

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ in a statement when the final season was announced in January 2023. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Season: 11

Date: May 2026

It was in July 2025 that it was announced that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is ending in May 2026. “It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” Colbert said with the announcement. “And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners.”

All American Season 7
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American (The CW)

Season: 8

Date: TBA

The end of The CW series was announced in June 2025. “All American is one of the greatest CW shows of all time and we are honored to bring it back for one final season to give fans a chance to say a meaningful goodbye to these inspiring characters and this incredible world,” said Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network, in a statement at the time. “We cannot wait to see the emotion, heart, and magic that Nkechi Okoro Carroll and the entire cast and creative team deliver in giving this story the proper ending it deserves.”

Kiawentiio as Katara, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 1
Robert Falconer / Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Season: 3

Date: TBA

The live-action series got a two-season renewal in March 2024. It was at that point it was revealed that Season 3 will be its last, “to conclude the epic story as the four nations unite – Water, Earth, Fire, Air – to bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion,” according to Netflix.

Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' Season 4
Prime Video

The Boys (Prime Video)

Season: 5

Date: TBA

Just like he had with Supernatural (which ultimately ran 15 seasons, with new showrunners following him), Eric Kripke had a five-year plan for The Boys, as he announced in June 2024. “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!” he wrote on social media.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant for 'Good Omens' Season 2
Prime Video

Good Omens (Prime Video)

Season: 3

Date: TBA

The Prime Video series is ending with a 90-minute movie versus a multi-episode season, following allegations of sexual assault against Neil Gaiman, who wrote the book of the same name on which it is based with Sir Terry Pratchett. There have been scarce updates about a premiere date.

“Welcome to Spades” – Marty and Courtney’s nanny search takes an awkward turn, while Calvin’s secret spades night stirs tension at home. Meanwhile, Dave’s new hobby tests everyone’s patience, and a texting miscommunication between Tina and Gemma leads to a fiery confrontation, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 27 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+
Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Season: 8

Date: TBA

CBS gave viewers ample time to get used to the comedy ending, with the announcement coming in March 2025. “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in Outer Banks Season 4
Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

Outer Banks (Netflix)

Season: 5

Date: TBA

When the Netflix drama was renewed for its fifth season, it was announced to be its last in November 2024. “Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship,” co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement at the time. “Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season 4 behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season 5 will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

Rob Drydek on 'Ridiculousness' Season 5 in 2014
Rick Kosick / MTV / Viacom / Everett Collection

Ridiculousness (MTV)

Season: 46

Date: TBA

The comedy clip show is ending some time in 2026, with MTV aiming for “a more curated slate of content,” according to Variety.

Spencer Macpherson, Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow — 'The Way Home' Season 3 Premiere
Peter Stranks / Hallmark Media

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel)

Season: 4

Date: Spring 2026

The time-traveling drama will end with its upcoming fourth season.

“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed expertly crafted,” Samantha DiPippo, SVP of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement to People in November 2025. “We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.”

Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 finale, 'Full Circle'
Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Season: 4

Date: TBA

The upcoming fourth season will be the Showtime thriller’s last, it was revealed in October 2025.

“We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious,” creators/executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson wrote in their statement.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
1
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Hoda Kotb Returns, Plus Cynthia Erivo Performance & More
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Episode 5
2
‘The Diplomat’: How Kate & Hal’s Seismic Shift Could Define Season 4
Ghosts: Germany (Germany), Ghosts (United States), Ghosts (United Kingdom), Ghosts (Greece)
3
How All 6 ‘Ghosts’ Adaptations Stack Up Around the World
FAMILY GUY - “Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie” - In Family Guy’s take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for “Big Pie” travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe. (Disney) FAMILY GUY
4
‘Family Guy’ Sends up Holiday Movies (and Actual Holiday Movies), Romance off the Ice, Florida Fables
Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough
5
Shawn Johnson Reflects on ‘DWTS: All-Stars’ 13 Years Later