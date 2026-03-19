‘The Pitt’ Aftershow: Gerran Howell Reveals If Whitaker Really Thinks Langdon Has Changed (VIDEO)

The scene we’ve been waiting all shift for — let’s be honest, part of the last one, too — comes in the Thursday, March 19, episode as The Pitt Season 2 and the Fourth of July shift continues.

This season, it’s Langdon’s (Patrick Ball) first day back from rehab and Robby’s (Noah Wyle) last before his sabbatical. But Robby’s not the only one who doesn’t want anything to do with the resident after his addiction and stealing pills from patients was revealed; Santos (Isa Briones) was the one to notice something was going on, and she’s been doing everything she can to avoid him this shift, too. But that can only last so long… But does at least one person think that Langdon can change? Gerran Howell addresses that in our latest Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow. Warning: Spoilers for The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11 ahead!

First, before we get to that conversation, however, we have to talk about the closing scene of his episode: Travis Van Winkle‘s character, a patient brought in under the influence and with documented combative behavior, wakes and grabs nurse Emma (Laetitia Hollard) — it’s her first shift! — and begins choking her!

Right before that is Langdon apologizing to Santos for being an a**hole on her first day and saying he’d take back what happened if he could. She doesn’t buy it, however. While he may have convinced everyone that he’s changed and he’s owning up to his mistakes, he’s been welcomed back with open arms, she points out. He insists he’s genuinely sorry and promises he faced his fair share of punishment for what he did. But she reminds him that not everyone knows he stole drugs from the hospital and that he should’ve been reported to the state medical board, lost his license, and been sent to prison. He tells her his wife threatened to divorce him, and he almost lost his kids. If he really wants to atone for his sins, she says, he needs to tell everyone what really happened. Until then, stay out of her way. Most notably, Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), who’s filling in for Robby, is listening.

Earlier in the episode, Whitaker (Gerran Howell) checks in on his roommate — for now? — Santos, and she admits she’d been hoping she’d never see Langdon again. Whitaker suggests that maybe he’s changed.

“I think Whitaker is the kind of guy to give, for better or worse, people second chances, maybe third or fourth chances. But I don’t think that’s a good thing. But yeah, I do think he believes redemption is 100% possible for Langdon, and he has no beef with him necessarily,” Howell tells us in our aftershow video interview above. “I think Whitaker sees that it’s so brave for Langdon to come back into that environment and understands kind of feeling out of place more than a lot of people. So yeah, I think it’s genuine that he believes Langdon can change. And ultimately, I think he wants to see them squash the beef because it’d be easier for Whittaker. I think it would make the days easier in the future. So he’s all for that.”

Elsewhere in the episode, ICE brings in a patient and immediately alarms pretty much the entire staff. Some patients (and staff) leave, Robby just wants them out of there ASAP, but says they can only treat the woman’s injury, and when Jesse (Ned Brower) tries to intervene to help their patient, ICE arrests him!

McKay (Fiona Dourif) and Javadi’s (Shabana Azeez) patient with terminal cancer, Roxie (Brittany Allen), dies, and we see the way it affects her death doula, night shift charge nurse Lena (Lesley Boone). Dana (Katherine LaNasa) insists she take the night off.

Lena needed that “so much. Dana and Lena have such a beautiful relationship. The minute Katherine and I met, we just clicked,” says Boone. “We had developed our own backstory. She’s been over there for over 30 years. I’m right behind her. Dana trained Lena to be a nurse.”

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of her panic attack and Robby yelling at her (then not giving her the apology she deserved), Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) takes responsibility for something that Ogilvie (Lucas Iverson) didn’t catch; as senior resident, it’s on her to ask. Robby tells her that’s what happens when you bring your personal life to work and suggests she think of the walls of the hospital like a forcefield and not let anything in; that’s the difference between the best doctors and those who don’t make it. And so Mohan begins to wonder if she belongs there. Uh-oh!

“I think she starts to feel that way because the panic attack was just such a vulnerable moment for her, and she feels, I think, really embarrassed by it,” Ganesh explains. “But I also think that she’s saying that because she wants him to validate that she does belong here, and he doesn’t. And I remember filming that scene and just watching Dr. McKay show up and just sort of feeling so mortified by both of them looking at me after I say something so vulnerable, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just going to go and cry in a corner over there.’ Yeah, I think it’s something she’s maybe saying because she wants her mentor to say, ‘No, you do belong here. You just messed up.'”

Watch the full Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow above for more from Gerran Howell, Supriya Ganesh, Lucas Iverson, and Lesley Boone about Season 2 Episode 11.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max