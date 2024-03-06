‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Renewed, Will End With Season 3

Netflix is clearly liking what it’s seeing from Avatar: The Last Airbender: It has renewed the live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series for two more seasons!

With that also comes the news that Season 3 will be the last, “to conclude the epic story as the four nations unite – Water, Earth, Fire, Air – to bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion,” says the streaming service. Episode counts as well as other details for Season 2 and 3 will be announced at a later date.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 dropped its eight episodes on Netflix on February 22, and since then, it was the No. 1 English TV show with 41.1 million views in just the first 11 days, as well as No. 1 in 76 countries and in the top 10 in 92. The streamer also notes that the show’s hashtag (#AvatarTheLastAirbender) has generated 1 billion global views in the series’ first seven days of release.

In Season 1, the four nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads in the first step by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world lost hope. But then Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) is determined to capture them, so it won’t be an easy task. They need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The cast also includes Ken Leung and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore serve as executive producers from Rideback.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix