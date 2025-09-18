Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is going full-throttle in Power Book IV: Force‘s third and final season, premiering November 7 on STARZ. After nearly a decade of blood (a lot of it by his hand), sweat (it’s not easy building a drug empire), and tears (RIP Ghost and LaKeisha), Tommy is revving up to face his biggest threats yet.

“It’s probably our bloodiest season ever. People are going to get what’s coming to them,” showrunner Gary Lennon warned TV Insider.

At the end of Season 2, Tommy faced complications in nearly every aspect of his life. Just when it seemed like Tommy was going to jet off into the sunset with Mireya (Carmela Zumbado), Miguel (Manuel Eduardo Ramirez) kidnapped his own sister and made sure that didn’t happen. That’s just one of many problems Tommy’s got to solve in Season 3.

“He’s at odds with not only the remaining Flynns, but obviously, at least one half of CBI,” Sikora said. “Does he truly trust Diamond? He knows that bond between brothers is strong, just like him and Ghost. I think he sees a lot of him and Ghost in that relationship between Diamond and Jenard, so he’s on guard with that. He has a very worthy adversary in Miguel, and I think that is certainly one of the overriding themes of this season: his relationship, not only with Maria, but with Miguel as well.”

But no one should ever try to back Tommy Egan into a corner…

Lennon teased that the third season is “built around a lot of triangles,” including the Tommy-Mireya-Miguel triangle and the Tommy-Genard-Diamond triangle. “The relationship between Tommy and Diamond is really fraught because how much can he trust him? How much allegiance truly lies in Diamond’s DNA with his own brother? In a triangle, there’s always one person who loses out. I think we really play a great game of chess with these triangles this season because one person certainly misses out in each triangle, but I think our audience will be surprised on who that person is,” he teased.

Below, Lennon and Sikora break down major Power Book IV: Force Season 3 scoop, what to expect on the Tommy and Mireya front, what’s next for the Flynn siblings, if this is truly the end for Tommy, and more.

Dangerous Love

Tommy doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to women. On Power, he strangled Holly (Lucy Walters) in a rage, and LaKeisha (La La Anthony) was killed by Tasha (Naturi Naughton) just before Tommy was going to propose. Sikora pointed out that Mireya is just the right mix of Tommy’s past loves.

“Like Lakeisha, [Mireya] knows the streets. But again, like Holly, she’s not part of the game, and so there’s this interesting balance in Mireya that she brings both this legitimacy and this understanding and familiarity to Tommy,” the actor said. “She’s kind of a full package in a lot of ways to him, but she brings that Latin fire as well. She blows up, she flies off the handle, she’s all pissing vinegar when she needs to be.”

Tommy wants Mireya to be his ride or die, but she’s just a “die or die” right now, according to Sikora. “I think that Tommy thinks that there’s every chance that this man would kill his sister,” he said about Miguel.

Lennon noted, “Being in Tommy’s life is always a very dangerous situation for any character, especially his love interest, but I think Joseph and myself were very interested in telling a real love story. So keep your eyes peeled. The love goes deeper, but you never know what’s going to happen.”

And then there’s the fraught relationship Tommy has with his mother, Kate (Patricia Kalember). Their deep-rooted dysfunction stems back to his troubled childhood. Lennon stressed that Tommy and Kate “love each other deeply.” However, he acknowledged that being raised by Kate was “probably very dangerous.”

He added, “There is no doubt in my mind, regardless if they’re speaking to each other or not, that these two human beings deeply love each other, and that if one of them were in a place of need, the other one will show up for them. It’s just a messy kind of love.”

Slick Vic

In the midst of the chaos, Tommy will be creating some of his own. Now that he knows Vic’s (Shane Harper) been snitching to the cops, Tommy’s going to make sure Vic doesn’t have a restful night of sleep for the foreseeable future.

Sikora praised Harper’s performance in Season 3, saying Harper went “all in as a treacherous, duplicitous rat.” He continued, “Shane has kind of single handedly turned that character into a very, very cerebral character who you can’t quite trust if he’s one step ahead or one step behind, and that inability to assess exactly where he is is a chink in Tommy’s armor.”

Lennon hinted that fans will be “really surprised” by how the Tommy-Vic dynamic evolves. While “snitches get stitches” typically in the Power world, there’s a possibility Vic makes it out alive. “I think it’s incredibly unsuspected where we go with it,” Lennon told TV Insider.

As for Claudia (Lili Simmons), her fate was in jeopardy at the end of Season 2. She was brutally stabbed in prison, courtesy of Tommy. Despite the bloody scene, could Claudia live to fight another day?

“You will get a definitive answer about almost everybody in Season 3. Claudia is so slick. These two Flynn kids were so underestimated, primarily by their father, to his own demise,” Sikora said. Lennon teased that Claudia will have “a very satisfying ending” but remained cryptic about her fate.

Blasts From the Past

The Power universe continues to expand, and this growing network opens the door to potential cameos from notable members of the Power family. Tommy’s past love, Holly (obviously a hallucination), made a brief but impactful appearance in Season 2.

Could we see more people from Tommy’s past — dead or alive — pop up (or haunt him) in the final season? “Tommy’s past will catch up with him one way or another,” Sikora hinted.

Lennon added more fuel to the idea that notable Power characters could return. “In the Power universe, we really love the idea of dropping breadcrumbs in shows, and then having that breadcrumb arise and lead to a bigger storyline in one of our other shows,” he said. “I love the actors that we’ve worked with, and I like bringing them back and giving them something else to do in a very sort of surprising yet inevitable turn. So, yes, you’ll see familiar faces at times.”

Is It Truly the End?

Tommy Egan’s life has been a constant hustle, and you think he’s just going to go from full speed to neutral at the drop of a hat? As Sikora pointed out, Tommy has been “the guy that stays alive.” Over the years, he’s “dedicated to himself so purely to the streets,” and he’s never going to snitch. “Tommy is not a rat. Remember, Tommy said he would rather die or go to jail than rat. That’s it,” Sikora said.

Understandably, Sikora wouldn’t reveal any details about what happens to Tommy in the final episode, but could his reign over the Power universe be entering a new chapter after Power Book IV: Force is over?

“Is Tommy going to have to reinvent himself again like he did, or rediscover what has already been there? That’s what Tommy did in Power Book IV: Force. I think that there are ways to go, and as far as Joseph Sikora is concerned, as long as Gary Lennon is writing the character, I’m acting the character,” he told TV Insider.

Lennon dished that the ending might “surprise everyone” and hinted that Tommy’s future is looking like the bright face of a kid who just found out Christmas wasn’t canceled (if you know, you know).

“I feel like we’re coming up with a story that will end this show, Force, and sort of posit us into a new one,” Lennon said. “I think the audience will be very satiated in their appetite with the stories we’re delivering this season.”

Power Book IV: Force, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, November 7, STARZ