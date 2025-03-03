With a pond that takes the Landrys where they need — not want — to go, the possibilities are endless for The Way Home.

Season 3 is now wrapping up, but there’s obviously much more story to tell for Del (Andie MacDowell), Kat (Chyler Leigh), Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), and Elliot (Evan Williams), both in the present and the past. And there are so many questions about the pond — could it ever take anyone to the future? it is all about reflection after all — that it doesn’t feel like it’s time to say goodbye to this Hallmark Channel show anytime soon.

Below, we’re taking a look at everything we know about the drama’s future, from whether there will be a fourth season to what could happen, who could return, and more.

Has The Way Home been renewed for Season 4?

Not yet.

When was The Way Home renewed for Season 3?

Hallmark picked up the drama for its third season just ahead of the penultimate episode of its second, so there’s no reason to worry that it hasn’t announced the fourth just yet. (It was renewed for its second just six episodes into its first season.)

When is The Way Home Season 3 finale?

The Way Home will wrap its third season with the finale airing on Friday, March 7, at 9/8c.

How will The Way Home Season 3 set up Season 4?

That has yet to be determined, with the finale still to air, but based on previous seasons, there will be some loose threads and likely a major cliffhanger.

Who will be in the Way Home Season 4 cast?

It’s probably safe to say that MacDowell, Leigh, Laflamme-Snow, and Williams would be back for a fourth season, but beyond them, it’s hard to say since it would depend on which times are visited. Spencer Macpherson would likely return as Jacob, unless he goes back into the pond to the 1800s or another time. We’d expect to continue to see Vaughan Murrae as Casey, now that it’s been confirmed that they, too, use the pond to time travel. And Rob Stewart could return as Sam, Del’s love interest, but we’ll have to see how the season leaves that relationship.

What will happen in The Way Home Season 4?

That’s to be determined, but it feels safe to assume that Kat and Alice will continue to use the pond to time travel and the latter will visit a significant point in either her mother or grandmother’s past.

When could The Way Home Season 4 premiere?

All three seasons thus far have aired from January to March, of 2023, 2024, and 2025. It wouldn’t be surprising if that pattern holds and, if there is a fourth season, it airs January to March of 2026, but it would all depend on production and, of course, when that renewal comes.

Where will The Way Home Season 4 air?

While The Way Home Season 3 was going to briefly premiere on the streaming service Hallmark+ then air later in the year on the Hallmark Channel, that decision was quickly reversed ahead of the first episode. Instead, the episodes have aired Friday nights at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel then were made available to stream the following day. We have a feeling the same will continue to be true for Season 4.

Is there a Way Home Season 4 trailer?

Not yet.