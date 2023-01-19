‘Outlander’ Ending With Season 8: Starz Renews Drama for Final Season

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz
Outlander Forever - Collectors Edition

Outlander Forever

Collector's Edition Magazine

$8.99
Buy Now

The time has come, Sassenachs. The clock is officially ticking for Outlander as Starz revealed the fan-favorite fantasy romance series has been renewed for an eighth and final season.

The show chronicling the epic love story between former World War II combat nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) will wrap things up with a 10-episode final season. This is an additional chapter beyond its upcoming super-sized seventh season, currently filming in Scotland and slated to arrive this summer. But things won’t end in the Outlander universe, as the network has green-lit prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood (more on that over here).

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story.”

As viewers will recall, Outlander debuted nearly 10 years ago in August 2014, kicking off a global television obsession with the time-traversing romance.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser in 'Outlander'

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser through the seasons of Outlander (Credit: Starz)

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series, Outlander‘s been a fixture in pop culture since the first literary installment arrived in 1991. Over the years, Gabaldon’s released eight other novels for the series bringing the collection to a total of nine, but she’s currently working on the tenth book. That collection includes 1991’s Outlander, 1992’s Dragonfly in Amber, 1994’s Voyager, 1997’s Drums of Autumn, 2001’s The Fiery Cross, 2005’s A Breath of Snow and Ashes, 2009’s An Echo in the Bone, 2014’s Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, and 2021’s Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

'Outlander' stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on the cover of 'TV Guide Magazine.'

The stars of Outlander on the cover of TV Guide Magazine over the years (Credit: TV Guide Magazine)

The saga tracks Jamie and Claire as they came together in 18th-century Scotland after she travels back in time from the 1940s through the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun. Though they’re separated through time and circumstances, the whirlwind love story takes them to Paris in Season 2, follows the pair’s 20-year separation following the Battle of Culloden in Season 3, and reunites them as they take up residence in North Carolina where they plant roots on their settlement of land known as Fraser’s Ridge.

Along for the journey have been current and former stars including Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Steven Cree, Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Lotte Verbeek, Duncan Lacroix, and Tobias Menzies alongside many others.

'Outlander': Claire & Jamie Talk of the Future in First Season 7 Teaser
Related

'Outlander': Claire & Jamie Talk of the Future in First Season 7 Teaser

Currently, the upcoming seventh season will feature Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin, Bell, Berry, O’Ryan, and Gorman along with additional appearances by Cree, Hudson, McTavish, Diarmaid Murtagh, Rod Hallett, Gloria Obianyo, Chris Fulton, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

Outlander is executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

Stay tuned for more on the eighth and final season as well as news on the forthcoming seventh season which will clock in at 16 hour-long episodes. And let us know your thoughts about the impending ending of Outlander in the comments section below.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Summer 2023, Starz

Outlander - Starz

Outlander where to stream

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

César Domboy

John Bell

Lauren Lyle

Paul Gorman

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Carole Baskin Tiger King 2
1
‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s ‘Missing’ Husband Was Apparently Found Alive
Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court - Season 1
2
‘Night Court’ Revival Is Big Ratings Hit on NBC Debut
Jensen Ackles in 'Big Sky'
3
Jensen Ackles Likes Where ‘Big Sky’ Finale Left Beau & Jenny
Reese Witherspoon in 'Your Place or Mine,' Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in 'Shotgun Wedding,' and Jay Ellis and Alison Brie in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
4
The Rom-Com Is Back! 10 Movies & Series We Can’t Wait to See
David Boreanaz in 'SEAL Team'
5
‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+