[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Power Book IV: Force series finale “Beginning of the End.”]

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) has conquered Chicago — but not without getting a lot of blood on his hands. The latest chapter for the ruthless and tough-as-nails drug kingpin has come to a close in Power Book IV: Force‘s series finale, which dropped on Starz on January 16.

The final episode of the Power spinoff featured plenty of mayhem, bloodshed, and one familiar face that will have everyone talking. Right in the nick of time, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) shows up to save Tommy in Chicago. (That call Tariq got at the end of Power Book II: Ghost? That was Tommy.) Once the chaos settles, Tommy calls Mireya (Maria Rivera) to tell her that he can’t wait to start anew with her and their baby.

Tariq joins Tommy on the rooftop, and Tommy thanks him for showing up. Tariq acknowledges Tommy is family and always will be. “Ghost was my family, too,” Tommy says. Tariq doesn’t want to dredge up the past, not with a new horizon in front of them. Tariq has an offer for Tommy: Come home to New York City and be his new partner. Tommy Egan loves a challenge, and now that Chicago is on lock, the Big Apple seems to be calling him back to fully cement his legacy.

So, is this the beginning of a new chapter for Tommy, Tariq, and the Power universe? TV Insider spoke with Joseph Sikora about the Power Book IV: Force series finale and the potential for a spinoff — and possibly a movie.

“I’m game,” Sikora said about Tommy and Tariq-focused spinoff. “The OG Power audiences are always going to be on Tommy’s side. They’re going to follow everything he does. How Ghost expanded that world to a younger audience, how Tommy would be coming back to New York, to his hometown, but with all this other knowledge of this boss move and how to rule those streets, and Tariq really trying to elevate the game into maybe an international game… Let’s see where Brayden plays into all of this. It’s a pretty exciting idea.”

Nothing has been confirmed by Starz just yet, but the open-endedness of the series finale — and “that twinkle in Tommy’s eye when Tariq invited him back to New York,” as Sikora noted — feels like we’re headed back to NYC. “It feels right. The innate storytelling of conflict is primed and ready to pop,” Sikora said.

A spinoff with Tariq and Tommy would have natural tension, considering their past. However, as Tariq said, they are family. “I think that he can’t break that family bond because what’s most important to Tommy is, regardless of what he says, he acts on family and these ties and loyalty, and there is still some sort of bond,” the actor explained. “Think about Tommy holding Tariq as a baby. I think that there’s a lot to him that he can’t give up despite himself.”

The Power universe is no stranger to death, and Tommy has been surrounded by it for most of his life. TV Insider asked Sikora if there was ever a version of the series finale where Tommy ended up dead. “Not in this chapter,” Sikora said. “Tommy is a little bit of the vampire, and I think that part of Tommy’s struggle in life is that of all these people around him die, and just like a vampire, Tommy is sucking the blood of the streets, [and] is left to live alone.”

While we’re anxiously awaiting news about Tommy and Tariq’s future, Starz is heading back to the past for a young Tommy and Ghost prequel series. Charlie Mann will play a young version of Tommy in Power: Origins alongside Spence Moore II. While Sikora hasn’t had the opportunity to speak with the two young actors yet, he’s thrilled about the series. “I’m just as curious about the past as I am about the future,” he said.

Sikora continued, “I’m really excited. I hope I get a chance to speak with Charlie before they’re done with the process, because they’re well into filming.”

As he stressed throughout our conversation, the actor doesn’t feel like Tommy Egan has reached the end of the road in the present day just yet. “When we say goodbye to Tommy Egan. I want to do it right,” Sikora stated. “Gary [Lennon] and I are actively developing a movie for Tommy in the future. So, we have already come up with a full outline for that film.”

He added, “We know how it would begin, and we know where it would go, and we know how it would end.” Is death on the table? “I mean, death is always a possibility… Perhaps he does, perhaps he doesn’t, but we’ll see if his son lasts.”

Watch the full video above, and let us know in the comments what you thought of the Power Book IV: Force series finale.

