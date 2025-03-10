The Neighborhood has been renewed for an eighth and final season at CBS as the comedy prepares to bid viewers adieu with one final run.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming episodes, from when they’re most likely to air to who is set to return onscreen. Scroll down for all the need-to-know details.

When is The Neighborhood Season 8 premiering?

Renewed for an eighth and final season, The Neighborhood‘s TV return is currently slated for the 2025-2026 television season on CBS, meaning it is most likely to premiere in the fall as it has in past years but stay tuned for a definitive date.

What has been said about The Neighborhood Season 8?

Debuting back in 2018, The Neighborhood has made quite an impact over its years onscreen, which is being acknowledged in a statement from CBS Entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach. “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons. The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

How has The Neighborhood performed onscreen?

The most recent season of The Neighborhood has pulled in 6.4 million viewers on average with 35-day multiplatform viewing.

Who stars in The Neighborhood Season 8?

The Neighborhood‘s ensemble includes Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Skye Townsend.

Who makes The Neighborhood Season 8?

The Neighborhood Season 8 is executive produced by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone. Meanwhile, the series is produced by CBS Studios.

The Neighborhood, Season 7, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS