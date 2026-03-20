Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86. His family confirmed the news in an Instagram post on March 20 and revealed that they will be keeping the manner of his death private for the time being. He died on March 19.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the family wrote. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

The statement continued, “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family added. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

They addressed Norris’ recent hospitalization, which TMZ reported on March 19. “We are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” the family added. “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

Norris’ hospitalization was apparently sudden, according to TMZ. He received medical care after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

After becoming a successful martial artist, Norris’ acting career began with action films in the late 1970s and 1980s. From 1993 to 2001, he starred as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker on Walker, Texas Ranger. After the show ended, he continued appearing in action films until 2005, but mostly stepped away from acting after that. Norris appeared in the 2012 film The Expendables 2, starred as himself on an episode of The Goldbergs in 2015, and made a cameo on Hawaii Five-0 in 2020.

Norris was married to model Gena O’Kelley at the time of his death. They tied the knot in 1998 and share two children (twins), Dakota and Danilee, born in 2001. Norris also has two sons, Mike and Eric, with ex-wife Dianne Kay Holechek, whom he was married to from 1958 to 1988 (they finalized their divorce in 1989). Holechek died in 2025.

He had been active on Instagram prior to his death, posting his most recent video on his birthday, March 10. The footage showed Norris doing some martial arts and he captioned it, “I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”