[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outer Banks Season 4.]

The Pogues are not done yet! The sun-soaked Netflix series set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina (but has since gone global) will return for Season 5. Part 2 of Season 4 premiered on November 7 and dropped twists that will change the course of the show forever.

The streamer renewed the series for a fifth season before Part 2 dropped. Outer Banks has been very good at churning out seasons fast, so what’s the situation with Season 5? Here’s a rundown of all the latest updates.

When is Outer Banks Season 5 coming out?

Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for Outer Banks Season 5. The streamer announced the show’s renewal on November 4. The fifth season hasn’t gone into production yet, so it’ll likely be late 2025 or 2026 before Season 5 comes out. There’s been just a year between seasons, except for Seasons 2 and 3.

Is Season 5 the final season?

Yes, Season 5 will be the final season of Outer Banks. Co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke released the following statement:

“Dispatch to all Pogues:

Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.

At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away.

The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way.

Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

Who will return for Outer Banks Season 5?

The majority of the cast is expected to return for the fifth and final season. This includes Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, and Drew Starkey as Rafe.

Given the shocking twist at the end of Season 4, Rudy Pankow is not expected to return as JJ (more on that below). However, he could return in flashbacks!

What happened at the end of Season 4?

Outer Banks Season 4 went full throttle on the bombshells. The Pogues (along with Rafe) headed to Morocco to chase down the blue crown. Sarah found out she was pregnant in the midst of the madness.

However, the biggest twist was JJ’s death. JJ was stabbed by Chandler Goff (J. Anthony Crane), his biological father, after finding the blue crown. Kiara was with him in his final moments as he bled out from his injury. The devastated Pogues buried him in Morocco and vowed to avenge his death and get the blue crown back.

