HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Introduces New Additions to Family Farm After Heartbreak

What To Know HGTV’s Jenny and Dave Marrs recently welcomed two lambs to their family farm in Arkansas.

The new additions come one week after Jenny revealed that they also welcomed a group of baby chicks.

The Marrs family experienced several losses in 2025 and at the beginning of 2026, including the deaths of their beloved sheep BaaBaa and her newborn lambs.

The family of animals on Jenny and Dave Marrs‘ Arkansas farm is continuing to grow.

One week after Jenny announced that the couple had welcomed several baby chicks on their farm, the Fixer to Fabulous star revealed that they recently took in two lambs. “When our neighbor, Mr. Tommy, called to let me know he has two bottle lambs in need of care, I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” she wrote in a Wednesday, March 18, Instagram post. “Now, they’ve taken up residence in the newly constructed chicken coop (the chicks are still too little to move out here so this is a perfect spot).”

She continued, “I’m daring to hope that these two will bring joy to our farm after so much loss. We didn’t have a lambing season this year (for the first time in ten years) because we lost BaaBaa and her babies. And, you may remember that two years ago, I fell hard for my bottle-baby, Tommy, and we lost him to illness. 💔.”

Jenny concluded the caption by stating she hopes the lambs will bring “joy” despite “the distinct possibility of sorrow.” She added, “I prayed over these two as I drove them up the street to our home: May they stay safe and healthy and, most of all, thank you, Lord for new life, new mercies and fresh reminders that our hope is in you alone (Psalm 39:7)! 🤍.”

Jenny’s post featured several sweet pics and clips of the lambs, including a snap of the pair resting on her lap in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Fans shared their excitement for Jenny’s adorable new farm additions in the post’s comments. “Yay!!! Stay strong and healthy little babies!” one user wrote. Another added, “They are precious!!! Praying for you and your family in this new season of life.”

Someone else shared, “They are darling, Jenny❤️ I love the fact that they sat in your lap on the drive home! Praying for these two precious babies, that they have a long and healthy life🙏🏻❤️.” A different person posted, “🐑 sending so much HOPE and long wooly lives! 🙏.”

The additions of the lambs and the chicks to the farm come after the Marrs family experienced several losses in 2025. In addition to the deaths of a farm animal and their dog, the group also lost two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother.

Dave surprised Jenny with a new puppy, named Sally-Sue, for her birthday in January. The following month, the family’s beloved sheep BaaBaa died after unexpectedly giving birth to quadruplets, none of whom survived.

Jenny announced the chicks’ arrival at the farm via Instagram on March 11. “New babies arrived at the farm today! Dave has been building the new chicken coop in preparation for their arrival for weeks,” she captioned a cute video of the chicks eating. “It’s not quite finished and I can honestly say that I have never seen him work so hard on any other project for our animals. Dave loves his chickens and he’s basically building the Taj Mahal of coops out back. Stay tuned for the big coop unveiling. It’s going to be adorable and, even though I don’t love full-grown chickens, these baby chicks are CUTTTEEE!!!”