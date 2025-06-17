Get The Ineffable Plan For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Good Omens Newsletter:

The story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) will be coming to an end with a Good Omens 90-minute episode, not a third season.

The change came following allegations of sexual assault against Neil Gaiman, who wrote the book of the same name with Sir Terry Pratchett. He did not work on the production following those allegations but did contribute to the writing of the series finale. The Prime Video, over its first two seasons, follows Aziraphale and Crowley’s attempt to stop Armageddon after the antichrist’s birth, then hiding an amnesiac archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) from Heaven and Hell.

The movie has been filmed, but when will it be released? Below, we’re gathering everything we know about the end of Good Omens.

When will the Good Omens Season 3 movie premiere?

In December 2023, it was announced that the series would be ending with a third season. Then, in October 2024, Prime Video announced that the finale is a 90-minute movie. That has been filmed, but there is not yet a release date.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen with it,” Sheen told The Times in an interview published on June 13. “We were both relieved we finished the story, but that’s within this really difficult, complicated, disturbing context. I hope people get to see it, but that, to a large extent, is out of our hands.”

Where did Good Omens Season 2 leave Crowley & Aziraphale?

With Heaven in need of a new supreme archangel following Gabriel regaining his memories and taking off with Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) — the two fell for each other while discussing Season 1’s failed Armageddon — the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offered the job to Aziraphale. And off a conversation with humans Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service) about talking to the angel, Crowley attempted to do just that … only for Aziraphale to instead pitch that the demon return to Heaven as his second-in-command, reinstated as an angel.

Crowley said no — which he’d wanted Aziraphale to have done so to the Metatron — and instead attempted to follow through with his confession. He kissed Aziraphale before the two parted ways. Aziraphale went to Heaven with the Metatron, who called him the right choice to bring back the Second Coming, while Crowley drove off in his Bentley to end the Season 2 finale. What the movie holds for their relationship after that is just one burning question we have.

What will the Good Omens finale be about?

When Prime Video announced the renewal in December 2023, it had said that the third season “will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out ‘what happens next’ to the wonderful characters” from their novel. That remained part of the movie announcement in October 2024.

The December 2023 news had also revealed that Crowley and Aziraphale would have to work together — but weren’t talking — when it came to Armageddon. It’s unclear if that will be the case now that it’s only a 90-minute episode. With the October 2024 announcement, Prime Video promised “a gripping conclusion to the ineffable journey between Aziraphale and Crowley.”

Are Michael Sheen & David Tennant returning for the Good Omens movie?

Yes, Sheen and Tennant will be back as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively.

Who else will be returning for the Good Omens finale?

That has yet to be announced. So far, only Sheen and Tennant are confirmed.

But other possibilities include angels, demons, and humans from Season 2: Derek Jacobi as the Metatron, Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Shelley Conn as Beelzebub, Miranda Richardson as Shax, Nina Sosanya as Nina, and Maggie Service as Maggie.

Those from Season 1 who could return are Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young (the antichrist), Adria Arjona as Anathema Device (occultist), Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, and Brian Cox voicing Death. Plus, there’s also the possibility of hearing Frances McDormand voicing God again.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, as well as BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will executive produce. The new season is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Is there a Good Omens Season 3 finale trailer?

Not yet.