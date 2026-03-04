What To Know MTV announced that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be ending after the upcoming season.

The final season premieres on May 7.

The show’s cast members teamed up for a social media video to address their television future after the news broke.

Jersey Shore fans have questions about the future of the show after MTV announced on March 4 that the final season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be premiering on Thursday, May 7. Concerns about the beloved series have ramped up in recent months, as the first half of Season 8 concluded in September 2025, so it’s been on a much longer break than usual.

The remaining 18 episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will hit airwaves this summer. Jersey Shore first ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012, then returned as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

After the news broke that the series was coming to an end, all nine cast members teamed up to post an Instagram video addressing the situation. They hinted that they’ll be trying to take the show to another network and made it clear that this isn’t the “final” installment of anything.

“Legends don’t retire — they reroute. 💕The network changed. The legacy didn’t,” the clip was captioned. “Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what’s next ✌🏽💋.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” 💋 (@snooki)

The video began with Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio saying, “Final? Who said anything about final? We’re just getting started!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “Don’t worry, we got a lot more messiness for ya,” and Ronnie Oritz-Magro said, “Ending? We’re just evolving!”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley then addressed MTV directly. “MTV’s changing, but we’re not,” and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said, “We promise you, the story will continue.” There was an appearance from Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who continued, “I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you,” and Vinny Guadagnino added, “You know this is just intermission, right?”

Straight from the middle of a snowstorm, Angelina Pivarnick jumped in, “Look at what we’re dealing with right now. I need another vacation.” From a much warmer location, Deena Cortese promised, “Guys, I’m not done planning yet. You have to see what I have planned next.”

Polizzi concluded the clip by telling fans she and her castmates “can’t wait” to make more “episodes and seasons” for them. There was also a message on the screen that said, “Stay tuned to see what’s next. This fam lives forever.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, May 7, 8/7c, MTV