'The Simpsons,' 'Bob's Burgers' & More Return for Fox's Animation Domination

Fox's Sunday-night adult animation block is back with big guest stars, ambitious storylines and one long-awaited milestone. Here's a peek at what's to come in the September 27th season premieres and beyond.

The Simpsons (8/7c)

The flagship kicks off Season 32 with Stranger Things' David Harbour voicing the alter ego of dastardly boss Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer), who goes undercover at his nuclear plant. "It's a great Jekyll and Hyde story," says showrunner Al Jean. Ahead: The Crown's Olivia Colman guest stars, and the series' 700th episode.

Bless the Harts (8:30/7:30c)

The Hart women are known to make bad choices in their youth, which is why Season 2 starts with single mom Jenny (Kristen Wiig) and boozy grandma Betty (Maya Rudolph) determined to keep tabs on preteen Violet (Jillian Bell). "They can't lose Violet to all the dangerous nonsense they got up to," explains creator Emily Spivey.

Bob's Burgers (9/8c)

Restaurant owner Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and the gang serve up a musical 200th episode later in Season 11. But first, exec producer Dan Fybel teases, a thumb-size Bob embarks on "an epic dream quest" in search of…his keys.

Family Guy (9:30/8:30c)

Breaking news! Stewie says his first word! Sure, we've heard the diabolical baby (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) mouthing off for years, but the Season 19 premiere marks the first time everyone in the dysfunctional Griffin clan will officially understand what he's saying. "I won't spoil what that word is," exec producer Alec Sulkin says, "but I hope you're sitting down when you hear it."