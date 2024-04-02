Angie Harmon ‘Traumatized’ After Her Dog Is Shot Dead by Delivery Man

Rizzoli & Isles actress Angie Harmon has said her dog Oliver was shot and killed by an Instacart delivery driver over the Easter weekend at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harmon took to Instagram on Monday, April 1, where she shared her account of what happened alongside photos of her pet German shepherd/beagle mix.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” the Law & Order alum wrote.

She continued, “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed “self defense”. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement to People, “The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”

Harmon disputed the driver’s version of events, adding, “He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story. He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, “yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.””

According to People, the CMPD’s Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene. The driver was not charged with any criminal charges and the CMPD is “not currently seeking any additional parties.”

“We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE,” Harmon concluded her post.

She followed up in an Instagram Story, writing, “To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure.”

“The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I’m devastated that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him,” she added.

Harmon’s daughter, Avery Sehorn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, also posted on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Rest in peace sweet Ollie. This is not how you were supposed to go.”

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” an Instacart representative told People. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”