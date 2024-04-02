Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Talk about creative! Former General Hospital star David Lautman came up with the most romantic way to propose to girlfriend Megan Li Wang, and he managed to bring their relationship full circle after they met on the set of a 2022 Lenovo commercial.

Wang posted a TikTok video on April 1 and revealed she “accidentally recorded” her own proposal because she thought an old commercial she did with Lautman was re-airing without them getting paid for it. “Why are they still airing this? I have to record this because why are they still airing this?” Wang can be heard saying in the video.

The commercial segued to Lautman sitting alone and a narrator asked him, “Anything else you want to say, David?” The narrator urged the onscreen version of Lautman to throw his ring box to the “other side of the TV” where the real-life Lautman and Wang were waiting.

Suddenly, the ring appeared in the real Lautman’s hand. “We met on this commercial, so I thought it would only make sense if we had an extended version that helped me ask you,” Lautman said. He proposed to Wang with a cat-shaped diamond ring, and she accepted. The video has over 18 million views and counting.

Wang shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “I said yass! This relationship has been so easy because it’s right. You never get offended by my comments, instead you insult me back even better. You understand me and most importantly, you understand my cats. You’ve given them a dad they’ve always wanted. I can’t wait to have more cats with you. @davidlautman.”

Lautman posted a photo of his and Wang’s hands together with their cat in the background. “She said, ‘Yes.’ Well, technically, she said, ‘…I don’t know who you are, yeah, sure!’ But we’ll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise, and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal… Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together!” he wrote.

Lautman is best known for playing Grant Stoltz in 17 episodes of General Hospital. He’s also appeared in episodes of Dave and Hunters. Wang is an actress and model. She appeared in an episode of Bull and in commercials of Hilton, Alfa Romeo, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, and more.