‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 21 at ABC

The doctors at Grey Sloan have many more lives to save. ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for its 21st season.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” said creator Shonda Rhimes. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Grey’s will be returning in the 2024-2025 season. It’s the second Thursday night drama ABC has renewed, coming just hours after 9-1-1 was picked up for an eighth season (the second on the network, after airing the first six on Fox). The third series that airs that night, Station 19, a spinoff of Grey’s, is ending with its current seventh season.

With the renewal, Grey’s extends its record as the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history, a milestone reached in 2019. It is also the longest running primetime series in ABC history. The medical drama is also the #1 most social scripted series on broadcast year-to-date. The complete catalog is currently available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes added the day after they air on ABC.

The news comes ahead of the fourth episode of the 20th season, airing on Thursday, April 4. “Baby Can I Hold You” features Jessica Capshaw‘s return as Dr. Arizona Robbins, and she’s back for a particularly complicated case. Plus, the interns are interrogated about their past mistakes, while Teddy (Kim Raver) is eager to return to work after her health scare.

After that is “Never Felt So Alone” on April 11. It’s going to be all hands on deck at Grey Sloan when a group of medical students is injured by a floor collapsing at their white coat party. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) are forced to talk about the future, while Jules (Adelaide Kane) confronts Winston (Anthony Hill) about his attitude.

Grey’s Anatomy is produced by Shondaland and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC