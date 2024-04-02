Shannen Doherty Shares Heartbreaking Update on Preparing for Death

Shannen Doherty has shared a heartbreaking update as she continues to live with cancer, revealing on her podcast Let’s Be Raw… with Shannen Doherty that she is now making arrangements in the case that she predeceases her mother, Rosa Elizabeth Doherty. Doherty — who has been in treatment for breast cancer, which has now spread to her brain, since 2015 — got candid about facing the end in her April 1 episode and revealed how she’s preparing to make her potential death easier on her mom.

The 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 vet started by explaining that she is still optimistic about her current treatments, saying, “I’m a fighter, and I believe in science, and I think that something will come along that will keep on prolonging my life… I still felt that I needed to make things clean just in case.”

She continued, “The cancer for me. That has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities. And my priority at the moment is my mom and about making things [easier]. I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her.”

Doherty continued, “This is a hard one for me, but because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier, meaning that I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with.” So Doherty has been clearing her belongings from storage to lessen the burden.

“I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture, because yeah, I have a furniture obsession,” Doherty added. “Some girls obsess over buying purses or shoes or clothes. I buy furniture. It’s my thing. I love furniture, and I love rugs. So I have storage units filled with stuff. And I have a really good friend, Julie who’s starting to help me go through my storage and get rid of stuff and donate stuff and sell stuff,” Doherty continued.

During the conversation, Doherty remarked on cleaning out her property in Tennessee and how emotional it has been letting go. “I was packing up one of the places there and it was really hard, and it was really emotional because, to a certain extent, I felt like I was giving up on this dream. I was giving up on this dream of building this property out and putting a house for me and a house for my mom and then extending the barn and rescuing horses and having a sanctuary.”

Instead, for now, Doherty is focusing on making memories with her loved ones as she lets go of her possessions.

“I’m selling it, so then I get to build different memories, and I get to build memories with the people that I love. I get to take my mom on vacations because I have all this extra sort of play money lying around, and I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that’s going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I’m dead,” Doherty said. “What does bring me a lot of joy is taking my mom to the places that she’s always wanted to go to and building those memories with her…

She had always wanted to go to Italy, so years ago I did this amazing trip to Italy with my mother … And that’s something that she still talks about all the time.”

“Those are the memories, and those are the things that matter the most, not your possessions, not what you have. It’s all about building memories,” she said.