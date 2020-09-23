'Family Guy' & 'Bob's Burgers' Renewed for 2 More Seasons

Two of Animation Domination's shows just got a major pickup.

Fox has renewed Bob's Burgers for Seasons 12 and 13 and Family Guy for Seasons 19 and 20, taking both Emmy winners through 2023, ahead of their premieres this Sunday.

"Family Guy and Bob's Burgers are key pillars of our network's success," Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. "By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they've laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television.

Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We'd like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we're excited to continue these great shows with them."

Bob's Burgers, which has taken home two Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program in 2014 and 2017 (and was nominated this year), follows Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family as they run the Bob's Burgers restaurant.

Family Guy, the second animated show ever to be nominated for an Emmy for Comedy series, kicks off its 18th season with its milestone 350th episode.

Bob's Burgers, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 9/8c, Fox

Family Guy, Season 18 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 9:30/8:30c, Fox