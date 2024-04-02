Joe Flaherty, ‘SCTV’ and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Star, Dies at 82

Veteran actor Joe Flaherty, best known for starring in the popular Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV and as Harold Weir on Paul Feig’s Freaks and Geeks, has died. He was 82.

The passing was first announced late Monday, April 1, on X (formerly Twitter) by Mad Men actor Joel Murray, who wrote, “We’ve lost another of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty 1941-2024.” Murray starred alongside Flaherty in the 1986 movie One Crazy Summer.

Actress Jennifer Tilly also shared her tribute, writing, “Joe Flaherty played my dad in “The Wrong Guy.” I was so thrilled to be able to work with him. His performance was pitch perfect. A great comedian. Gone too soon.”

Born on June 21, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Flaherty served in the United States Air Force for four years before getting involved in dramatic theater. After his stint in the Air Force, he moved to Chicago, kicking off his comedy career with the Second City Theater.

We’ve lost another of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty

1941-2024 pic.twitter.com/bcVtfaAiPG — Joel Murray (@JoelMurray9of9) April 2, 2024

No one could have played the role of Donald like Joe Flaherty did. His comedic delivery was perfect and his role alone made Happy Gilmore the classic it is today. He will be missed. Rest easy Joe pic.twitter.com/npdVOjQFpp — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 2, 2024



From 1973 to 1974, he appeared on the National Lampoon Radio Hour with several other Second City performers. He later moved to Toronto to help establish the Toronto Second City theater troupe, which led to him joining SCTV as one of the original writer/performers. Flaherty spent eight years on the hit sketch show, performing characters like Big Jim McBob, Guy Cabellero, Vic Arpeggio, and Count Floyd/Floyd Robertson.

Joe Flaherty played my dad in “The Wrong Guy.” I was so thrilled to be able to work with him. His performance was pitch perfect. A great comedian. Gone too soon. https://t.co/7qFnjGAoM1 — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 2, 2024

After SCTV ended in 1984, Flaherty reprised his character Count Floyd for a short film that the band Rush played at their Grace Under Pressure concerts before the song “The Weapon.”

Flaherty appeared in various TV shows throughout the 1990s, including a regular role on the sitcom Maniac Mansion. He also starred in the short-lived Police Academy television adaptation from 1997 to 1998, playing Cmdt. Stuart Hefilfinger.

Perhaps his most memorable role came in 1999 when he was cast in the NBC comedy-drama Freaks and Geeks. Flaherty played the irritable but ultimately loving Harold Weir, father of Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) and Sam Weir (John Francis Daly). While the show only lasted one season, it became a highly-regarded cult favorite.

“Joe Flaherty made me crack up so hard it ruined takes. My favorite days on set were the ones where we had scenes together. What a lovely guy,” Daly wrote on X.

Outside of TV, Flaherty also had notable parts in several cult classic movies. This included the crazed “Jackass!”-yelling fan who secretly works for antagonist Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore and the postal worker who delivers Doc Brown’s 70-year-old letter to Marty McFly in Back to the Future Part II. The actor later satirized these roles in episodes of Family Guy and The Big Bang Theory.

His later credits included The King of Queens, Clone High, Robson Arms, The Life & Times of Tim, and the Canadian series Call Me Fitz.

Since 2004, he served as a member of the faculty at Humber College in Toronto, Canada, where he taught a comedy-writing course. He was also on the program’s advisory committee.

Flaherty was married to Judith Dagley for 22 years until their divorce. Together, they had two children, Gudrun, who is also an actor and writer, and Gabriel.