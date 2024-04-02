Dear readers, it is no secret that Bridgerton‘s latest season will center around Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), known by adoring fans as Polin.

What some fans of the Netflix mega-hit might not realize though is that Polin has the potential to become the show’s best onscreen couple yet. This might seem like a lofty statement to make, considering where viewers last saw Penelope and Colin at the end of Season 2, but we’re here to break down the various reasons for such sentiments, below.

Shared History

Unlike past couples at the center of Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Penelope and Colin are characters who have existed onscreen since the show’s debut, meaning there’s no need for further introductions as fans are quite familiar with them both at this point. Additionally, Penelope and Colin are friends, or at least they were for the majority of Seasons 1 and 2. Without the need to explain a new character’s story or expand upon their lore for the screen, it’s possible for the show to pick up where things left off. In other words, there’s not a moment of time to be wasted!

Pining

Since Season 1, fans have understood that Penelope has been in love with Colin. Pining from the edge of the ballroom dance floors, Penelope has always had eyes for the third-eldest Bridgerton sibling. Despite his brief engagement to her cousin Marina (Ruby Barker), Penelope’s interest in Colin never wavered, and she kept their connection alive between Seasons 1 and 2 through letter writing during his travels. It’s obvious that she’s more invested, making Colin’s Season 2 finale comments about how he’d “never dream of courting Penelope Featherington,” all the more heart-shattering.

As teased in Season 3 clips, Penelope is going to confront Colin about his comments, and per the season’s logline, he’ll try to win her friendship back through lessons about courting. But those courting lessons are apparently going to work a little too well, potentially leaving him in the position to pine this time around. A reversal of roles sounds like a recipe for romantic success.

Realization

Colin may be a Bridgerton with a heart of gold, but he also can’t read a vibe, particularly when it comes to Penelope’s feelings toward him. Upon his return to the Ton in Season 2 after traveling, he acknowledged how special Penelope was to him, but Colin often says the wrong thing. One example is when he tells Penelope he’s swearing off women, following the Marina debacle from Season 1. When Penelope points out that she’s a woman, Colin says she “doesn’t count” because she’s “Pen.”

It’s a terrible way to word that he views her differently from other women. Sure, he may have seen his words as complimentary, but Penelope is more likely to construe it as dismissive. Ultimately, Colin will have to “see the light” eventually. To say we aren’t eagerly awaiting his moment of realization would be a lie.

More Steamy Moments

For fans of the books, there are a few scenes that have been hinted at in promotional footage — as well as comments made by the stars — that suggest Season 3 is about to be even steamier than the last. A recent moving character portrait of Coughlan and Newton features a mirror, an item that eagle-eyed book fans are waiting to see make an appearance in one of Colin and Penelope’s more intimate moments. Coughlan also hinted that she’d seen some of Season 3 on her Instagram story, using a horse-drawn carriage emoji in reference to another steamy moment from Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which serves as the inspiration for Season 3. Could they top Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon’s (Regé-Jean Page) Season 1 honeymoon montage or Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) garden-set rendezvous? These hints have left us believing it’s quite possible.

Loyalty

[Romancing Mister Bridgerton Spoilers]: In the book by Quinn, Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown is revealed to Colin. Whether the show will follow the same direction is unclear at this time, but in the book, this causes tension between the couple. While this could easily be introduced as a conflict in Season 3, that also means viewers could get a taste of the unyielding loyalty these characters have for one another. If after realizing he’s also in love Colin decides to overlook Penelope’s biggest secret, it would be reaffirming of their commitment to each other and further proof of their onscreen strength.

Are Penelope and Colin about to be the Ton’s best couple? We’d be silly to deny the strong possibility. Stay tuned for more on Colin and Penelope, a.k.a. Polin, as we approach Bridgerton‘s upcoming season. And let us know what you think of the duo in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix