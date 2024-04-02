‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Season 8 at ABC

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Our favorite first responders aren’t going anywhere (at least, not after jumping networks). 9-1-1 has been renewed for its eighth season (the second on ABC, after the first six aired on Fox).

The news comes just two days ahead of the drama’s 100th episode, airing on April 4. It’ll be the first episode with the entire 118 back together, with the first three covering Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) honeymoon, which turned into a major cruise ship disaster. In “Buck Bothered and Bewildered,” now back on shore, Athena will be dealing with her son, Harry, finding himself in trouble with the law. Meanwhile, Buck (Oliver Stark) grows envious as Eddie (Ryan Guzman) forms a close bond with someone else, and the 118 rescue a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion

9-1-1, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, also stars Aisha Hinds (Hen), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie), and Gavin McHugh (Christopher).

The Season 7 premiere delivered a cumulative audience of 11.76 million total viewers within the first seven days, and it marked the series’ highest-rated multiplatform telecast in nearly two years in Adults 18-49. It currently stands as ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms this season. The day after its debut on ABC, 9-1-1 had its most-streamed day ever on Hulu, with 1.6 million total hours. The series has also been featured in Hulu’s Top 15 every day since its premiere.

“Reaching 100 episodes these days is a rarity,” Krause told TV Insider. Hinds was the one to realize not everyone was in every episode, with Bassett the only actor to appear in all 100.

“When the emergencies do reflect things going on in the characters’ lives, that’s when the show, for me, is really thriving,” Stark noted. And that’s why we’re not surprised that this renewal comes after only three episodes into the new season.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC