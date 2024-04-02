‘Star Trek’ Actress Barbara Baldivan Dead at 85

Barbara Baldivan, a former actress who appeared on Star Trek before moving to behind-the-scenes work in casting, died at the age of 85 on Sunday, March 31. Her son, Marc D’Agosta, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Her reported cause of death is heart failure.

Baldivan’s former husband was Joseph D’Agosta, who was a casting director on Star Trek: The Original Series. She appeared in the show’s first season as Lieutenant Angela Martine, an officer in the Enterprise‘s crew whose wedding was upended by Romulans. In Season 3, she portrayed Lieutenant Lisa, a communications officer. Baldivan and D’Agosta also worked together on Wild Rovers.

Baldivan’s television acting career spanned three decades, with her enjoying a bevy of guest roles in series like ABC’s The Fugitive and Fantasy Island, NBC’s Adam-12 and Columbo, CBS’s The F.B.I. and Barnaby Jones. She also had a starring role in Medical Center, a CBS hospital drama that featured her as Nurse Holmby from 1970 to 1976.

In the early ’80s, Baldivan became a casting associate for TV’s Strike Force and went on to work on Matt Houston, Dynasty, and Trapper John M.D.‘s casting teams.

Baldivan was from Quincy, Massachusetts, and is survived by two sons and two grandchildren.