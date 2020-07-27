'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Money Can't Buy You Love (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

Show us the money! Between inspecting hospitals and insulting apartments, Ariela finds time to un-ironically lecture Biniyam on privilege, while an empathetic Deavan continues to struggle with trusting Jihoon's finances in South Korea. Seems money can't fix all problems.

The Hospital Test

"I moved to Ethiopia two days ago, and so far nothing has been as I'd hoped it would be," Ariela immediately complains. "After the apartments Biniyam picked out for us turned out to be terrible, my mom insisted we move into the hotel with her." Ariela and Biniyam wake up in the modern room, with her mother Janice steps away from their bed.

The trio head to evaluate the hospital conditions in town. Biniyam confesses that he's worried for Janice's reaction to the medical facilities, because without her approval, he won't be able to be present for the birth of his son in the U.S. The hospital is a pleasant surprise to Janice. "I'm shocked at the cleanliness of the hospital," she explains.

The Cheater Has Landed

Tim lands in Colombia, seven months after last seeing his girlfriend. An understandably distrusting Melyza picks him up from the airport. They embrace, with Melyza mostly excited that Tim brought their cat to Colombia.

In a confessional, she says that he looks "so different" because he's gained weight since she last saw him. Maybe he's been redirecting his temptations?

Buggin' Out

Deavan and her mother Elicia walk through an open-air market after Deavan moved into a hotel the night before. Of course it's difficult for them to order food because Deavan can't read or speak the language. They're ironically served bugs.

Deavan tells Elicia that she wants to sit down with Jihoon's mother since she has all of Jihoon's savings. "If I were to make the decision, we'd be on the plane right now," Elicia firmly advises Deavan.

PDA Pressure

Armando and Kenneth continue their town of their new town. Armando refuses to hold hands with Kenneth, though, telling him "not here."

"I'm planning on asking him very soon to marry me...I thought he'd be a lot further along than where he is," Kenneth confesses, explaining Armando has never really been affectionate with him in public.

"Kenny can be pushy...It's not fair for him to expect me to be as out as he is because I haven't been out that long," Armando tells the camera. He also is worried about their safety as a gay couple in Mexico.

Kenneth tells Armando that he can't live in fear. They drive to a famed Jesus statue overlooking the city, and Kenneth says that he believes God approves and loves them no matter what. However, Armando's family may not be as understanding once they meet Kenneth.

"I have no doubts that I want to marry him. I know it's right. It's all the outside influences that really worry me and causes problems," Kenneth summarizes.

Selfish Satisfaction

Melyza and Tim explore Medellin. Over lunch, she asks for more details about his affair with a coworker. He tells her that it gradually happened, beginning with flirting and texting, and then culminating with her coming over. Tim assures Melyza that he didn't know it would escalate when the coworker was at his house, and she calls "bulls**t."

"I was focused on satisfying my physical urges. I got tired of the distance," he explains. "I still wanted to be with you, I just didn't want to be thousands of miles apart. I know that by telling you these things, judging from moments in the past, you'd just break up with me. Do you see how like maybe that's why I withheld?"

"That makes no sense. It's so selfish," Melyza utters as she sips her beer. "So it's my fault that you're disrespectful and unfaithful?"

She also apparently found out about his infidelity over social media, and not from him directly. "I don't know if we'll ever get past that," Tim sighs to the camera.

Uncle to the Rescue

Yazan brings Brittany to speak with his uncle, in hopes he can convince Yazan's parents to give them more time to get married. Yazan explains the situation in Arabic to his uncle, yet Brittany becomes confused again with the language barrier. His uncle confirms that Yazan's father is more conservative and shouldn't force Brittany into Islam. He will speak with Yazan's dad to try to calm him down.

"I'm open to learning how everything works. I want the future to be good for us...I just want to make [your parents] feel that," Brittany promises Yazan.

"Do You Know What Privilege Means?"

Biniyam treats Ariela and her mother to a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, including popcorn. Ariela confirms that she'll be delivering at the hospital they just toured.

Janice hopes to get to know Biniyam more as well, including information about his ex-wife. Apparently his first wife found messages from other women to Biniyam, but he promises that they were just former female friends. He assures Janice that there was no reason for the divorce.

"You were married to an American. You find another American and now you're having a baby with another American. Is your plan to come to the United States with an American wife?" Janice interrogates. "What's your plan with Ari?"

Biniyam denies the allegation and says he wants to buy a house in Ethiopia eventually. Apparently the fact that they can currently barely support themselves is news to Ariela.

"Babe, you know what privilege means?" Ariela asks Biniyam as she already pines for her old life living with her parents.

Lost in Translation

Deavan goes to meet with Jihoon and his parents to discuss his finances. Jihoon's father apologizes to her for never sending money to help her with the children. Jihoon once again promises to work harder so Deavan will not have to carry the burden on her own.

"Why is your money going into your mom's bank account?" Deavan asks.

Jihoon's father urges him to admit that it was a huge mistake. The translation device voices the opposite of what Jihoon is saying and sometimes even spouts nonsense, making Jihoon frustrated. Jihoon's ever-lovely mother continues to coddle him, much to his dismay. She insists that she was safekeeping the money so they could spend it together once Deavan arrived.

Completely lost in translation, Deavan also becomes more upset. "You made me give up my life to come here. You scammed me, you tricked me. My life is ruined now," she shakes when speaking. "They think this is a joke. I don't want to do this anymore."

Jihoon storms off, saying in Korean that she should just go back to America.

See Also '90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined' Miniseries Catches Up With Fan Favorites Fans of the TLC reality show phenomenon can now catch up with over 40 of their favorite cast members from past seasons.

Previews

Sumit's brother invites Jenny to meet his parents, while Ariela and Janice watch Biniyam professionally dance with his ex-girlfriend. Tim speaks with Melyza's mother, plus Deavan confronts Jihoon again.

Until next time!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC