'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': Chivalry Still Exists (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.]

These couples are proof that chivalry isn't dead yet, even if it's just as simple as coffee in bed. From Yazan's rose petal romance after a rocky start with Brittany, to Sumit finally showing Jenny his divorce papers, these couples make making up look easy.

Oops, They Did It Again

Immediately we return to Brittany and Yazan's drama. "I don't know what to do because I don't know what I did!" Brittany pleads with Yazan. "I did everything you asked me to do....What was it? I don't know...I'm the biggest f**king idiot in the world. I shouldn't have came here."

Yazan explains that Brittany's request to wait for a wedding was viewed as disrespectful. She freaks out, screaming "I don't know!" and jumping up in her seat. "I don't ever want to see your parents again. I'm done," she cries to Yazan. She later apologizes that she's tired and confused while he tries to comfort her.

Reunited at Last

Kenneth arrives in Mexico, and embraces Armando. "Seeing him at the door is what I've waited for for a very long time," Armando says through tears. He also had a custom poster made, portraying Kenneth, himself, and his daughter Hannah.

"To give up everything for one person...I never would have dreamed I ever would have done something like this in my life," Kenneth admits in a confessional.

They sit down to dinner and cheers red wine. Kenneth asks how it was for Armando to say goodbye to his parents, and Armando tells him his father never showed up to see him off. Kenneth will be meeting Armando's family in a week when they pick up Hannah and is worried about how they will accept him.

Already Kenneth is getting used to the Mexican way of life. Their home lacks central heating, and the nearest bank is over 30 minutes away. "I realize I'm going to have to make a lot of adjustments after moving here to Mexico. I just hope it won't take me a long time," Kenneth tells the camera.

A Gamble for Love

Tim leaves for Colombia to rebuild his relationship with Melyza. "I just don't really know what else can be done," he says. "I feel like my chips are all in and I'm really hoping that this works out, because if it doesn't, I'm leaving the table broke."

In Medellin, Colombia, Melyza is introduced on camera. She works for a marketing agency and admits to sometimes coming across as "bitchy." The family-oriented 23-year-old worked as an au pair in the U.S. three years ago when she met Tim. "I don't have a type but white boys was not something I was looking for necessarily," she jokes.

Last year, Melyza came to America to live with Tim for six months before getting engaged. She found out he cheated on her shortly after she arrived. "I never in a million years thought that he was the kind of person who cheats. Ever. Ever," Melyza tells the camera. "The pain that I was going through completely consumed me...But I love him. I have been with him for years now. He kind of deserves a second chance."

While that remains to be seen, Melyza's mother is disappointed that Tim is moving to Colombia. She doesn't want her daughter to spend her life with someone who cheated on her. Melyza's father meanwhile doesn't know about Tim's infidelity, so he is the only person in her life who is looking forward to Tim's arrival.

"Our relationship now is contaminated by everything that has happened. It's going to be a long road for Tim to regain my trust," Melyza sums up.

Virgin Divorce

Sumit finally takes Jenny to meet with his lawyer to view the divorce paperwork. "I find it really odd he can't show that he filed for a divorce," she admits in an aside.

Sumit's lawyer confirms he has officially filed but does tell Jenny that divorce in India can take up to between two and five years. Thankfully Sumit's ex has agreed to the first motion, so it should be fewer than two years for them. The attorney does say that the first motion is not made public though, so there is no paperwork for even Sumit to view yet.

Jenny also wonders if someone can object to her marrying Sumit. There has to be a valid reason for his parents to object to their nuptials. "I haven't done anything wrong to their son. I took his virginity. There's no law against that," she smiles.

Mother Enabler

Jihoon goes to his parents' house after Deavan and the kids left for the hotel. "I feel very sad and desperate," he says in a confessional. He explains to his mother that he had lied to Deavan about his finances before she arrived.

Jihoon's mother of course stands by his side. Even when he admits to wasting his earnings on drinking and partying with friends, she doesn't even blink. "When people are young they can be reckless," his mother Jung tells him, seeming to forget that Deavan is younger than Jihoon and already financially supporting their family. "Tell her all Korean guys are like that. Before they get married, they lie about this and that."

To his credit, Jihoon reiterates to his mom why he is actually at fault. Jung is more preoccupied with Deavan's threat to leave South Korea. "I think I've been living my life all wrong," he starts to cry. "I have no money. I feel like a loser."

An ashamed Jihoon receives no empathy from Jung. "A man shouldn't cry," she scolds. "Koreans are known for their perseverance, no? He's a soft person." She does say this is Jihoon's opportunity to change his life for the better.

"As a husband, I have to be much better to [Deavan]," Jihoon states.

Culture Shock

Kenneth and Armando wake up after their first night together, with Armando bringing Kenneth coffee in bed. Kenneth stresses how amazing the evening was. "I'm trying to give a clean version," he laughs in a confessional.

Armando hopes that Kenneth can learn Spanish as soon as possible. "He knows practically nothing. It's definitely going to be a challenge for him," he tells the camera.

The couple go on a drive into town, and Kenneth reminds himself that this area is also new for Armando. "It's rundown. It looks like some place I would avoid in the States but this is where I'm living now," Kenneth says in an aside.

They go to lunch, and Kenneth asks what kind of food the restaurant serves. A nearby patron laughs that he shouldn't be expecting Italian food, it's only Mexican options in Mexico. "In America, restaurants serve all different kinds of things. So does every restaurant here just serve Mexican?" Kenneth asks. Armando has to translate what the waitress asks, and Kenneth realizes he is lost without Armando with him.

"I am surprised how uncomfortable I feel because I have been here on vacation but I guess it's the mindset that it's vacation, he's paying and ordering for me. But now that I'm here, I'm realizing that this is my life and I can't live my life through him. Somehow, someway, I have to get by and it's scary," Kenneth admits to the camera.

Roses Are Red, Chivalry Isn't Dead

Brittany is still crying, albeit in Yazan's arms now. "This situation with Yazan's parents made me crazy," she explains in a confessional. He tells her that as a couple, they can do anything together. However, Brittany is questioning why she decided to move to Jordan in the first place. "I have a lot to think about."

To cheer her up, Yazan organizes a surprise. He brings her to their house together, which is strewn with red rose petals. "It's really cute that Yazan did this for me," Brittany smiles. "Maybe things will work out for us. Maybe I'm not a complete fool."

Yazan tells her that she must be stronger for the sake of their relationship. "We must try because I love you and you love me," he says. He also apologizes for how his parents acted earlier that day. Brittany asks what she should do differently, and Yazan tells her that he needs to speak with his uncle to try to fix the situation.

"It's going to come to a point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family, but I'm hoping for the best," Brittany says in an aside. "I need Yazan to be a big boy because I'm expecting him to stand up to his parents."

Stand By Me

Jenny goes to meet Sumit's friends. Already some of his pals are skeptical about their relationship. "It will look like grandmom and grandson is walking," his friend laughs. Some of Sumit's friends' wives also refused to meet her on principle.

"That made me feel kind of bad, but I've said it many times: if you don't like us, if you don't agree with us, if you don't want to see us together, you can stay over there. You don't need to be coming around us," Jenny strongly states to the camera.

Sumit's friends ask what would happen if his parents disapprove of their relationship. Sumit promises he will stand by Jenny no matter what. "It is going to be hard for Jenny and Sumit to survive here," his friend says in a confessional.

Previews

Armando is worried about showing affection to Kenneth in public, while Ariela and Biniyam tour a hospital in Ethiopia.

Tim lands in Colombia and Melyza asks why he decided to cheat on her. Lastly, Jihoon tells Deavan to go back to America.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC