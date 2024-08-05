Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 6.]

Shekinah Garner has been put through the wringer digging up information about Sarper Güven’s past. After meeting with one of his many ex-girlfriends, Shekinah confronted Sarper about his true feelings in the August 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. He swore to her that she was the only woman he’s ever truly loved, but she was hesitant to believe him after so many unexpected revelations.

“I love Sarper so much, so of course, I want to believe everything he tells me,” Shekinah admitted in the episode. “But I’m feeling doubt. I’m feeling afraid. I wonder if I have been vulnerable and opened myself up to the wrong person. If he can’t own up to his mistakes, he does not have the type of character I need in a man, and I can’t be with him.”

From admitting that he’s slept with 2,500 women to an ex saying he’s a “big liar,” Shekinah’s had to grapple with her love for Sarper and the secrets he’s kept from her.

“He always is telling me he’s changed his whole life for me, and I do believe that,” Shekinah noted. “But there’s always the possibility that he could fall back into his old ways. He was that way for so many years that it’s kind of hard to believe that he just changed overnight. How do I really know that I am this one special woman in his life that he’s going to change all of his ways for?”

After hearing Sarper out, Shekinah decided to take another leap for love. Despite the mounting evidence, Shekinah chose “to believe Sarper” over his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s her word against his, and maybe I do trust him blindly,” she said. “It sounds like I’m giving him so many passes. But I have a gut feeling that he can be a good man. I know that he can. I see that in him.”

However, Shekinah said she’d end her relationship with Sarper if she discovered he hadn’t been honest with her. “I just hope that this is not a huge mistake that I’m making. I will leave him for good if I find out he’s been lying to me,” she vowed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, Mondays, 8/7c, TLC, Max and Discovery+