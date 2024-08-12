Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 7.]

The August 12 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduced Jo and Sean’s love story. Jo is a 43-year-old single mom from Long Island. She is a psychic medium, reiki healer, and life coach. Sean is 38 and lives in Drogheda, Ireland.

Jo and Sean haven’t just been dating long-distance over the last couple of years—they’re secretly married! “Everyone knows Sean as my boyfriend, but that’s not actually true. Sean and I are actually married, and we have been for two years,” she revealed.

The couple decided to wed during Jo’s third trip to Ireland. But they haven’t told anyone, not even Jo’s kids or her mother. “We probably should have told them, I don’t know, a year ago,” Jo admitted. She later added, “As nerve-wracking as it may be to make these announcements, I’m just glad to have it off in my chest.”

Sean has yet to meet Jo’s boys in person. Her oldest son has only spoken to Sean over the phone. Sean told Jo that he was “excited” and “nervous” to meet her boys.

Jo noted that she plans to move to Ireland, but everything depends on how her boys feel about it. “I would love for the boys to move with me, but I share custody with their dad, and I would never take them away from him,” Jo said. Her plan is to spend one month in Ireland, followed by two weeks in New York.

She told Sean, “The boys are big decision maker[s] here. I don’t know if I could commit to the move if they don’t like you. It’s really important for them to be 100 percent all in with me with you in order for me to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to make this jump, and I’m going to go over and move there.'”

Jo stressed that she’s a “mom first,” and she will put them above Sean. “If my boys do not approve of my move to Ireland, I’m not going to be able to move there,” she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, Mondays, 8/7c, TLC, Max and Discovery+