’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5: Which Couples Are Back?

So what really happens after the wedding? Six couples return for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to share their post-nuptial bliss, struggles, and drama.

Scroll down to find out which past 90 Day Fiancé cast members are back for more in the spinoff!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, June 14, 8/7c, TLC

Kalani + Asuelu_Happily Ever After_TLC
TLC

Kalani & Asuelu (90 Day Fiancé Season 6)

The Season 6 alums tied the knot in 2018 after welcoming a son together. And only a few months later, Kalani learned she was pregnant again. Today, the couple is busy parenting two young toddlers, and Asuelu struggles to understand why Kalani feels overwhelmed.

Elizabeth + Andrei_Happily Ever After_TLC
TLC

Elizabeth & Andrei (90 Day Fiancé Season 5)

This Season 5 couple has weathered through family fights and money problems, but this season they’ll tackle the biggest challenge of all: parenting. After welcoming their daughter on the latest season of Happily Ever After?, Andrei now is a stay-at-home dad. Can they survive living on just Elizabeth’s income without asking her father for help?

Tania + Syngin_Happily Ever After_TLC
TLC

Tania & Syngin (90 Day Fiancé Season 7)

The Season 7 alums are making their highly-anticipated debut on Happily Ever After?. Tania and Syngin officially move out of Tania’s mother’s shed, but Tania is now concerned with Syngin’s drinking habits. Oh, and neither one currently has a job, adding to tensions.

Paul + Karine_Happily Ever After_TLC
TLC

Paul & Korine (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Seasons 1 & 2)

This couple has been through it all: threats of divorce, language barriers, and, on a brighter note, welcoming son Pierre. Fans have cringed at their constant fighting on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Seasons 1 and 2, as well as the premiere season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This time, the couple relocates from Brazil to Kentucky to a new home that Karine finds “gross.” It’ll no doubt be a rollercoaster for this tumultuous twosome.

Colt + Larissa_Happily Ever After_TLC
TLC

Colt & Larissa (90 Day Fiancé Season 6)

These toxic exes officially divorced in May 2019, but that won’t stop them from returning to Happily Ever After? for another season. Colt is entering the dating world again, and Larissa is reveling in her freedom after completing court-ordered community service hours.

Angela + Michael Before the 90 Days TLC
TLC

Angela & Michael, Seasons 2 & 3

Status: Married

Angela and Michael wed in Nigeria during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, so it’s only fitting that fans see what happened after their wedding bells rang. The couple is still in a long-distance relationship while waiting for Michael’s visa to be approved, but Angela still has her doubts about his faithfulness.

