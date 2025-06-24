‘American Pickers’ Is Back – Here’s What’s Different About Season 27

American Pickers has finally revealed a premiere date for its much-anticipated 27th season, thanks to one of the show’s stars, Danielle Colby.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Colby, who prefers “they/them” pronouns, said of the upcoming season premiere, “It is confirmed! It is July 2.”

Colby continued to share what they enjoyed most about the long-running History Channel series, in which they star alongside antiques collector Mike Wolfe. “I just love our time on the road because our time on the road is freedom,” they said. “We have an opportunity to just kind of absorb ourselves in what we love.”

They also revealed their “favorite” moment, pointing to the Season 1 episode “Mole Man,” which featured a collector with a 26-room underground storage space. “Those conversations were incredible, and it was a magical moment for TV, and it was a magical moment for all of us because we were all experiencing something new and different as well,” Colby shared.

But what can fans expect from the new season? It’s no secret there have been significant changes in the lives of the show’s stars in recent years, including the tragic passing of Wolfe’s long-time friend and co-star, Frank Fritz. Since the show debuted 2010, it followed Wolfe and Fritz as they explored people’s homes, sheds, outbuildings, and other places where they have stored antiques and collectables.

Fritz departed the show in July 2021 and had a public falling out with Wolfe. The following July, it was reported that Fritz had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. He and Wolfe later reconciled before Fritz’s passing on September 30, 2024.

The new season will pick up where Season 26 left off, with Wolfe and his brother Robbie (taking on a more central role), along with Colby, hitting the road for another antique sleuthing mission. According to Colby, the season will focus heavily on the American South, including a stay in South Carolina, where the team have found valuable items in the past.

Colby’s role is also expected to be expanded in the upcoming season, suggesting a change in the dynamics. Colby, who also performs as a burlesque dancer, works at the office of Wolfe’s antique shop Antique Archaeology and recently opened up her own burlesque museum in Davenport, Iowa.

According to Collider, Season 27 will also feature a strong thematic focus on historical storytelling rather than just solely the value of rare objects.

It’s not yet known if the new season will address Fritz’s passing; however, given the mark he made on the show, plus how highly Wolfe and other cast members have spoken about him over the past year, it should be expected for Fritz’s presence to be felt in some shape or form.

The History Channel previously paid tribute to Fritz with “In Memoriam” title cards during the 26th season and with a marathon of some of Fritz’s most memorable episodes.

American Pickers, Season 27, Premieres, Wednesday, July 2, 9 pm et, History Channel