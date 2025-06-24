‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson Shares Worrying Update About Season 2

Doctor Odyssey fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out if the show will return for a second season.

Leading man Joshua Jackson was questioned about the show’s fate while walking the red carpet at the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) NextGen Annual Summer Party on Sunday, June 22. “They haven’t told us yet,” the actor said in a social media clip from the event.

Fans reacted to Jackson’s comments underneath the X post, with one user writing, “Joshua Jackson did an amazing job as Dr Odyssey! Please renew this series!” Another speculated, “Maybe it’s already cancelled [sic] and he is not allowed to say 😬.”

A third fan wrote, “I need them to just make a decision already it’s driving me insane.”

Cocreated and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Doctor Odyssey premiered in September 2024 and follows the medical team of The Odyssey cruise ship as they navigate medical emergencies and interpersonal drama at sea.

ABC renewed most of its current scripted series — including Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, Shifting Gears, The Rookie, and Will Trent — back in April. However, Doctor Odyssey‘s status had not been determined.

The series continued to await renewal news when its Season 1 finale aired last month. The episode ended with Avery (Phillipa Soo) declaring her love for Max (Jackson) before deciding to leave The Odyssey to attend medical school.

Joshua Jackson was asked about the future of Doctor Odyssey on a red carpet yesterday. “They haven’t told us yet.” pic.twitter.com/SxW7cgMHQK — Doctor Odyssey News ⚓️ (@DrOdysseyNews) June 23, 2025

Deadline previously reported that the series is in limbo due to declining ratings and expensive production costs and that the Season 1 finale could have served as the show’s series finale.

“Doctor Odyssey is not currently on our schedule. We’re continuing to have creative conversations with Ryan about what a next chapter would look like,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, told The Wrap last month.

Erwich added that Murphy was busy working on the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, and his new Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair. “It’s an ongoing conversation,” he told the outlet.

In addition to the renewal drama, Doctor Odyssey crew members filed a lawsuit against 20th Television and Disney over alleged on-set sexual harassment last month. In the lawsuit filed by Caroline Mack, Alicia Haverland, and Ava Steinbrenner, the women accused prop master Tyler Patton of making “sexual jokes, innuendos, comments, [and] sexual gestures,” engaging in “unwanted touching” and once “openly grabbing a visiting female employee’s buttocks.”

According to Variety, Patton allegedly began to “engage in retaliatory behavior” after complaints were made to HR, and he was let go from the show. The lawsuit claims the series’ entire prop department was laid off as a result of the scandal and that Disney “blacklisted” the plaintiffs for bringing forth their allegations.

Representatives for Disney and 20th TV declined to comment to Deadline at the time.

Doctor Odyssey, Streaming Now, Hulu