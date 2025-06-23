Grantchester Season 11 is official. So says Rishi Nair, who currently stars as the Masterpiece Mystery drama’s vicar, Alphy Kottaram. The actor told TV Insider in a new interview about Grantchester Season 10 that he’s coming back for Season 11, among other exciting filming updates.

Set in the 1950s/1960s village of Cambridgeshire, Grantchester follows a charismatic clergyman who teams up with a detective to solve a series of perplexing murders while grappling with moral and personal challenges. The series has had a collection of different vicars, starting with Sidney Chambers (James Norton), followed by Will Davenport (Tom Brittney), and now Alphy Kottaram (Nair). Robson Green has played Detective Inspector Geordie Keating since the very first episode.

Grantchester Season 10 debuted on PBS on Sunday, June 15. The eight-episode season marks Nair’s second season as the new vicar of the quaint English village, but his first full season. Nair made his debut in the second half of Grantchester Season 9 after Tom Brittney’s final episodes. Nair says that he’s now just weeks away from the start of filming for the new season.

“We are coming back for Season 11,” Nair tells TV Insider. “We start filming in two weeks time, so I’ve just been reading my scripts for my first couple of episodes from that.”

“Being very careful not to mention that when I’m talking about Season 10, I need to make sure I know the difference between 10 and 11,” he jokes. “But yeah, we’re doing Season 11, another eight episodes. So yeah, it’ll be fun.”

Nair says that all feelings of being the new kid on the block faded before they started filming Season 10.

“I had it in my first season massively. I was the new kid at school kind of thing,” Nair shares. “This season I came back and in a weird way it felt like I was coming home again. It’s such an intense shoot. You’re there for four-and-a-half months, every day, 12 hours a day. And so for half the year you’re kind of living and breathing Grantchester. And when we finished Season 9, I really missed it. I really missed it. I really missed all the people, all the cast and crew. And so coming back for Season 10 just felt like coming back home really. I kind of feel part of the furniture now even though it’s only been two seasons.” Soon to be three!

As of the time of publication, there is no confirmed release date for Grantchester Season 11. Stay tuned as we continue to report the latest on the beloved series.

Grantchester, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS