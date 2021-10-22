’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Which Couples Are Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has been three seasons of heartbreak, hope, and of course, homesickness as Americans relocate to be with their international loves.

Much to the surprise of the viewers, some pairs made the distance work, while others parted ways for good. Scroll down below to find out which couples have called it quits and who’s trying for a baby!

Paul and Karine

Status: Split

Karine was absent at the Couples Tell All, but at the time, the two were still very much married. However, on November 12, 2019, Karine confirmed her split from her husband of two years, announcing plans to file for divorce. The couple shares a son Pierre, born March 22, 2019. Prior to their split, Paul accused Karine of receiving money from other men.

Tiffany and Ronald

Status: Together?

The duo exchanged vows in South Africa but Tiffany struggled to feel comfortable abroad, especially for the safety of her young son, Daniel. Upon learning she was pregnant, the two moved back to the United States and Tiffany gave birth to a daughter, Carley Rose. Six months later in January 2020, she posted on Instagram announcing her pending divorce from Ronald and cited emotional abuse. “When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you,” Tiffany wrote. “I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.” Ronald has stated he is filing in South Africa as their marriage is only legal there. However, the duo were back for Season 2, and seem to be together on Instagram.

Corey and Evelin

Status: Married…For Now

After a tumultuous few months with numerous Instagram Live videos and one headlining-making dinner date with 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Corey and Evelin revealed they had a “secret” wedding in Ecuador in 2019. Yet, come 2020 quarantine, the couple went on a break, and Corey had a long-running extramarital relationship. The couple are currently in marriage counseling during Season 3.

Jenny and Sumit

Status: Together

Viewers learned in one of the most jaw-dropping twists of the season that Sumit was in fact already married when Jenny took a leap of faith and moved to India. Countless tears later, Jenny and Sumit seem to have worked out a new arrangement as Jenny now lives in Southern California with her daughter, Christina. In the Couples Tell All, Sumit claimed to be separated from his wife after breaking off a loveless arranged marriage.

In Season 2, Jenny moved back to India after Sumit officially divorced his wife; yet Sumit still balked at the idea of marrying her. The couple are still together, and the 2020 coronavirus lockdowns led to Jenny’s visa being extended.

Deavan and Jihoon

Status: Divorced

An unexpected pregnancy led to Jihoon proposing to Deavan, but after Deavan moved across the world to join Jihoon in South Korea with their newborn son, she quickly realized he had not made the necessary arrangements to start their lives together. At the Tell All, Deavan had moved back to the U.S., and also shared on social media that she’d suffered a miscarriage post-filming. Deavan returned to South Korea in Season 2 with their infant son Taeyang and Deavan’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla, in hopes to live there permanently. Yet Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship fell apart after her arrival. Today, Deavan and her children are back in Utah, and pursuing a divorce. Deavan currently is dating a Los Angeles-based Korean actor.

Laura and Aladin

Status: Divorced

During the Couples Tell All, Laura revealed that Aladin threatened her with a divorce after just six weeks of marriage, claiming his change of heart was due to her losing her pension. Both Aladin and Laura took to Instagram following the reunion episode to state they were no longer together. Hopefully Laura finds someone who fits her better with “jiggy jiggy”!

Brittany and Yazan

Status: Split

Brittany tried to make it work with Yazan in Jordan, but after culture clashes and butting heads with his family, Brittany called it quits. Yazan tied the knot with a new girlfriend in Jordan while Brittany relocated to Florida and appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tim and Melyza

Status: Split

After an emotional decision to return to the U.S., Tim and Melyza eventually called it quits and chose not to continue a long-distance relationship. Tim’s infidelity and Melyza’s distrust ultimately led to them parting ways once Tim left Colombia.

Kenneth Neidermeier

Status: Married

During Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Florida resident Kenneth Neidermeier relocated to Mexico to be with his fiancé, Armando Rubio. The couple had to petition their marriage license denial before tying the knot after the Human Rights committee stepped in. While some viewers criticized the couple for “not doing their research” ahead of applying for a license, Kenneth took to Instagram to deny allegations that their legal fight to wed was scripted. “We are not actors and nothing was scripted,” Kenneth stated. “It’s clear in the scenes if you watch clearly and without judgment.”

Fan favorites Kenneth and Armando are happily married with daughter Hannah, and even are thinking of expanding their family!

Ariela and Biniyam

Status: Engaged

The couple welcomed son Aviel in Ethiopia, and after much hesitation, Biniyam proposed. During Season 3, the young family relocated to the U.S.

