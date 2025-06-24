It’s been five years since Supernatural ended its 15-season run on The CW (the series finale aired on November 19, 2020), but the show remains as popular as ever, thanks to Netflix and fan conventions, as star Jensen Ackles, who played hunter Dean Winchester alongside Jared Padalecki as his brother Sam, noted while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 23.

Ackles was on the late night talk show to promote his new Prime Video series Countdown (premiering on Wednesday, June 25, with the first three episodes), but Jimmy Fallon did bring up his past show and ask about the potential for a Supernatural revival. (Watch the full video of Ackles on The Tonight Show above.)

“I mean, look, it’s always hanging out there,” Ackles said. “ I think there’s a reason we did it for 15 years. We enjoyed it, we enjoyed each other, we enjoyed the story, the characters. It was hard to hang it up. But I don’t know that we ever hang it up in Supernatural, so… We’ll see.”

Ackles also spoke about the Supernatural fan conventions that the actors do across the world. “I thought that they would fizzle out, like, once the show — show’s been off for five years,” he admitted. “And they’re still growing, and we’re still getting asked to come to these different cities.”

Fallon wondered if that had to do with streaming, and Ackles did note that the show has done well on Netflix. “A lot of people during the pandemic, I think, found it, and they binged all 15 seasons, and now they’re coming to these events, and they’re wanting to ask us questions,” said Ackles. He pointed out that they don’t get feedback on TV show sets from an audience while filming, but “now, we get to go and we get to see these crowds of people who really enjoy what we do, and it just it’s energizing.”

Supernatural did end with Dean dying on an ordinary hunt then flash-forwards showing Sam’s life until he died of old age and joined his brother in heaven. But in the world of Supernatural, anything can be done to bring these characters back.

Would you want a Supernatural revival? What would you want to see? Let us know in the comments section below.